When the weather is getting chilly and the days are getting shorter and darker it is the best time to warm up your body and soul with a glass of hot herbal drink. If you start your day with a caffeinated beverage followed by other sugary drinks like packed juices, colas, and more. Then you need to switch your choices. It is time to shift to drinks that can keep you warm and healthy. To help you enjoy the benefits of hot herbal drinks during winters here are some prepared homemade drinks with some common ingredients from your kitchen. Also, know some amazing health benefits of each drink. Winter is Here! 5 Soul-Warming and Healthy Winter Foods That Are Must Try This Season

1. Turmeric Tea

One interesting way to add turmeric to your diet is by preparing tea. Turmeric tea, brewed using grated turmeric root or pure powder, is considered one of the most effective ways to consume the spice.

Drinking turmeric tea is believed to bring about several benefits: Reduce arthritis symptoms, boosts immune function, helps reduce cardiovascular complications, prevent and treat cancer, protect against liver damage, gallstones, and manage liver conditions.

2. Ginger Honey Lemon Tonic

The big fluctuations in weather mean a lot more sniffles, colds, and other ailments to go around. Make a cup in the morning when you are not feeling well and drink throughout the day.

Raw honey helps fight infection and soothes inflamed tissue; lemons are full of healthful vitamin C and antioxidants and fresh ginger root helps fight the sore throat, cough, lung congestion, chills, and stomachache that often accompanies the flu.

3. Almond Milk

The milk is so delicious, flavorful, creamy, and refreshing that anyone would love it. To make it healthier skip adding sugar to it.

Enriched almond milk may strengthen your bones, it is highly nutritious, reduces the risk of heart ailments, is high in Vitamin D, and doesn't raise blood sugar level if consumed without sugar.

4. Cinnamon drink

One of the best ways to extract all the goodness from cinnamon is to soak the stick in water and sip on it on a regular basis, especially during winters. Cinnamon can be commonly used to add flavour to foods and drinks.

Cinnamon tea is full of beneficial compounds that may offer various health benefits, including aiding weight loss, improving heart health, alleviating menstrual cramps, and reducing inflammation and blood sugar levels.

5. Clove Tea

Do you know cloves are packed with antioxidants that can boost your overall health? The blackish, aromatic pod has been a staple ingredient of our Ayurvedic Kadhas for ages.

If you suffer from gum or tooth pain then having clove tea is good for you. Clove tea is also a healthy beverage for those suffering from chest congestion or sinus.

Remember, excess of anything may wreak havoc on your health. Brew yourself these aromatic hot herbal drinks and stay healthy.

