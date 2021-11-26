As soon as the temperature starts to plummet, our energy levels go low. What can be better than being able to relish various warm delicacies while being wrapped in a cozy blanket on a chilly day? Right? Be it sweet or spicy, India has a long list of flavourful foods that are specially prepared during the winters. Ditch your calorie worries, and just dig into the freshly prepared plates of luscious food that will boost your metabolism, keep you energetic throughout the day and especially keep you warm to fight the cold.

Here are some recipes that are guaranteed to give you a magical experience this season!

1.Gajar Ka Halwa (Carrot Halwa)

Gajar ka halwa is the perfect winter dessert and a must-make of the season! Gajar Ka Halwa Is Your Winter Superfood! 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Carrot Dessert to Improve Your Health.

Just the sight of the piping hot halwa immersed in desi ghee makes you salivate. Moreover, the halwa is made with the goodness of carrots, immunity-boosting ingredients like milk, cardamom, and almond, helps in weight loss and improve skin.

2. Sarson Ka Saag

If you wish to strengthen your overall health, it is time to include more greens in your diet. A perfect accompaniment to the winter chill is Sarso ka saag and makki di roti. Sarson ka Saag is The Best Winter Dish For Good Taste And Health; Here's Why You Must Eat Mustard Leaves.

This seasonal superstar has many health benefits: Liver detoxifier, blood purifier, a good source of minerals, digestion booster, improves your eye health and helps control cholesterol.

3. Gond ke Laddu

Making gond ke laddu is a winter ritual in my home every year. Laddus can keep you warm and help you fight the seasonal cold.

These ladoos are even great for kids and toddlers, as they are rich in iron, calcium, and protein. Once they are prepared, they can be kept for quite a long time, sometimes even for months.

4. Methi Pakoras

The winter season is best to keep track of your health as a lot of healthy vegetables come in abundance. Of all these leafy vegetables, fenugreek or methi leaves are known to have a great impact on your health.

Methi Pakoras with a cup of hot chaii are irresistible, and there isn't any limit to eating them. When you need something to snack on, this is the easiest dish to make.

5. Laapsi

Another famous winter favourite, Lapsi is made with jaggery, broken wheat, and ghee. It is garnished with substantial amounts of nuts, raisins, and dry fruits.

It is a great breakfast delicacy to keep warm throughout the day. It is very rich in dietary fiber, carbs, and minerals.

Already drooling? Then what are you waiting for? Prepare these heart-warming dishes today and enjoy the winters to the fullest.

