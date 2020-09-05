When it comes to weight loss, exercise, diet and good sleep play an important role. When we hear of the word exercise, we tend to directly relate it to working out in the gym with the help of equipment. However, it must be noted that free bodyweight exercises are more effective and can work more effectively on different parts of the body as more efforts are applied in an equipment-free workout. In this week's weight loss tip, let's discuss spiderman plank exercise that can help burn stubborn belly fat. Ectomorph, Mesomorph or Endomorph? Identify Your Body Type Before You Start Weight Loss Diet and Workout.

Spiderman plank is the combination of both isometric and isotonic where muscle group shorten and contracts too. This calisthenic exercise help to tone up the lower as well as the upper body. If you are working out at home, spiderman plank should compulsorily be included in your routine. But before you move to perform spiderman plank, you should perfect your form with a regular plank. Here's how spiderman plank exercise can help in fat loss. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Chickpeas to Lose Weight.

Spiderman Plank For Fat Loss / Weight Loss

In spiderman plank, the movement of bigger muscle groups like glutes and hamstrings is involved, which expedites the fat loss process in the body and also helps tone muscles. People who exercise in the gym should also include this workout as it helps loosen tight muscles. Spiderman plank primarily targets the abdominal muscles and helps strengthen the core. This exercise even works on the oblique muscles. Performing three sets of 15-20 repetitions in each set can significantly help in losing visceral fat and reducing belly fat.

Spiderman Plank Exercise Proper Form

Spiderman plank can also help reduce back pain and also improve your body posture. This exercise can indeed help in weight loss, but squats, push-ups and some high-intensity interval training exercises should also be incorporated in your routine. Also, be sure to follow a healthy diet for a good result.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).