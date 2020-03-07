Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Chickpeas to Lose Weight

Chana Masala (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Weight loss process is not as complex and complicated as considered. Many individuals think that in order to lose weight they will have to eat only stuff which is bitter or bland in taste. Also, there is a wrong myth behind weight loss is to skip meals, eat very less food and almost starve to get a result. However, that's not the case, in reality, one has to include more healthy foods for quick weight loss. Speaking about nutritious stuff, we can't move ahead without speaking about chickpeas. In this week weight loss tip, we will tell you how to eat chickpeas to shed those extra kilos. Sprouts For Weight Loss: All That You Should Know About Sprouting of Moong Beans And How They Help.

Chickpeas are not only good in taste, but they are also packed with high fibres, protein and complex carbohydrates. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of chickpeas contains around 128 calories which comprise of 8 g protein, 1.6 g lipid fat, 20.8 g carbohydrates, 4 g fibre, 248 mg potassium. This clearly indicates that chickpeas are a powerhouse of nutrients and must be regularly included in the diet.

Chickpeas For Weight Loss

Chickpeas contain high-quality protein which helps in the development of lean muscle, this, in turn, helps in burning more calories and reduce fat. Also, chickpeas consist of a good amount of fibres which keeps the body full for a longer time and aid in weight loss. That's not all, the best part about this crunchy food is that it is very low in glycemic index score, that is only 28. Foods with glycemic index value less than 55 need to be included more while on weight loss. Foods high in glycemic index value leads to high sugar in the blood.

Chickpeas are the best source of protein for vegetarians. It is one of the best pulses to be included regularly in your diet as a snack or for the main meal. The presence of choline in chickpeas aids in absorption of fat and also reduces chronic inflammation. However, be careful of the quantity you eat, as it must also be noted that they are a bit high in carbohydrates, so excessive quantity might increase your weight. Also, for weight loss, it is necessary to follow an overall healthy diet as given by a certified dietician.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)