Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Cocoa Powder to Lose Weight

Health & Wellness Ahmer Shaikh| Jun 13, 2020 11:03 AM IST
Cocoa Powder (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Weight Loss is often considered as a boredom task where most people think they have to eat only tasteless food. However, that's not the case as there are a few delicious ingredients, which, if eaten in a proper way, can help you lose weight. One such ingredient is cocoa powder, which can help in weight loss and also help in improving heart health. In this week's weight loss tip, let's take a look at the compounds and properties of cocoa powder that can aid in shedding some kilos. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Mustard Seeds to Lose Weight.

Cocoa powder was introduced to Europe by Spanish conquerors in the 16th century and soon it became popular as a health-promoting medicine. When we say cocoa powder helps in weight loss, do not think that eating chocolate bar will reduce your fat. Cocoa powder is often confused with chocolate, but there is a difference between these two ingredients. Cocoa powder is prepared by grinding cocoa beans and contains no fat or sugar, whereas, chocolate contains cocoa butter, cocoa and sugar. Cocoa is a rich source of polyphenol, an antioxidant which can lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Celery to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Cocoa Powder For Weight Loss

The presence of flavanols in cocoa can help decrease body fat according to the American Chemical Society's Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. Also, cocoa powder improves fat metabolism and increase energy, and thus, this ingredient is effective for both fat loss and weight loss. Include cocoa powder in your breakfast by adding it in your glass of milk or in the bowl of oatmeal or smoothie to boost your metabolic rate. Add cocoa powder in a pre-workout protein shake to help burn fat faster. Cocoa powder also fights plaque in the arteries, thereby, improving heart health.

Always make sure to buy pure organic cocoa powder which does not contain any refined sugar. Also, do not solely depend on this ingredient for weight loss. An overall healthy diet and exercising for at least 30 minutes daily help maintain a fit body.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

