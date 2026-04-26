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Viral INDIA Rajasthan Man Gets Milk Can Stuck on Head While Trying To Beat Heat, Video Goes Viral In a bizarre and alarming incident from Alwar, a young man ended up with a large milk can stuck on his head while attempting to protect himself from the scorching heat. The incident, which took place in Madhogarh village under Akbarpur police station limits, has gone viral on social media after a video surfaced online. Read in

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In a bizarre and alarming incident from Alwar, a young man ended up with a large milk can stuck on his head while attempting to protect himself from the scorching heat. The incident, which took place in Madhogarh village under Akbarpur police station limits, has gone viral on social media after a video surfaced online.

The youth, identified as Kaluram Raibari, had reportedly set out to distribute wheat when he decided to shield himself from the harsh sun by placing an empty 15-litre milk can on his head. However, the unusual move quickly turned dangerous as the heavy can, weighing around 10 kilograms, got tightly stuck.

Rajasthan Man Gets Milk Can Stuck on Head While Trying To Beat Heat

In a bizarre incident in Madhogarh village, Rajasthan, a man ended up with a milk can stuck on his head while trying to beat the heat and shoot a reel. Locals eventually removed it after much effort, and the video has since gone viral.#Rajasthan #ViralVideo #BizarreNews… pic.twitter.com/uAfpJZ9Qej — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) April 25, 2026

For nearly two hours, Kaluram struggled to remove the can but failed. Locals then rushed him to a nearby hardware shop for help. Initially, the shopkeeper hesitated to use a grinder machine due to the risk involved, as there was barely any gap between the can and the youth’s head. Chhatarpur Viral Video: Girl, 2 Men Confronted for Alleged Obscene Acts Inside Moving 108 Ambulance.

Eventually, seeing his distress, the shopkeeper agreed to help. Using a makeshift method, a small gap was first created between the can and the head. Kaluram was then made to lie down in a specific position while the can was carefully cut open using a grinder. Animal Cruelty in Rajkot: Dog Beaten Mercilessly With Sticks in Gujarat, 2 Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

After a tense operation, the can was finally removed without causing serious injury. The entire episode was recorded, and the video has since gone viral, leaving social media users both shocked and amused.

The incident highlights how risky impulsive actions, even for relief or social media content, can quickly turn into life-threatening situations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).