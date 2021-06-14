To raise global awareness of the need for safe blood products and blood for transfusion, World Blood Donor Day is observed across the globe on June 14 every year. The main objective of the celebration is to highlight the major contribution the unpaid and voluntary blood donors make to save millions of lives and to improve the health of several patients almost every day. World Blood Donor Day also provides an opportunity to the government and private health sectors to put proper infrastructures in place and to provide adequate resources for the blood donors to increase the collection of blood.

This year, World Blood Donor Day will be celebrated on June 14, Monday. The slogan for World Blood Donor Day 2021 is “Give blood and keep the world beating”. The slogan highlights the major contribution the blood donors make to save several lives every day. According to WHO (World Health Organization), this year’s campaign’s special focus will be the role of young people in ensuring a safe blood supply. Italy will host World Blood Donor Day 2021 through its National Blood Centre. On June 14, 2021, the global event will be held in Rome.

However, as we all know that blood donation is one of the noblest causes. Thus, people living in India should also know the process, eligibility, and other FAQs for blood donation.

What Type of Donor are You?

Voluntary Non-remunerated Blood Donor

As per the National Blood Transfusion Council, if a person donates blood, plasma, or cellular components according to his or her own free will then that person will not receive any payment.

Autologous Blood Donor

If a patient donates his or her blood for themselves for future needs then that person can act as the blood donor. The donation may be done prior to elective surgery.

Apheresis Donor

If a donor donates only one of his or her blood components through the process of cell separation then that person can be called a voluntary or a replacement donor.

Eligibility for Donating Blood in India

As per the National Blood Transfusion Council, any healthy adult can donate blood. Women can donate every four months while men can donate safely once every three months.

The Process of Blood Donation

Donor gives his consent for donation and then fills up the registration form.

As per the National Blood Transfusion Council, Donor’s medical history, temperature, blood pressure, pulse, and hemoglobin are checked before the blood donation.

As per the National Blood Transfusion Council, then the phlebotomist draws a unit (350ml/450ml) of blood and it takes less than 10 min.

Then the donors are given juice to replenish fluids.

This year, on World Blood Donor Day, do take a pledge to donate blood often so that you can save at least one person's life. Donating blood is very important nowadays.

