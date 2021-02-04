Today, World Cancer Day is observed all over the world to commemorate and highlight issues related to the disease, the patients and over all treatment methods. Cancer is one of the most dangerous diseases in the world that has taken away many lives in the past. However, one of the most important and tricky aspects of Cancer is that many times its symptoms are not known till its too late, making treatment procedures more difficult. Late diagnosis reduces the chances of recovery to almost a half. Many times by the time the disease is diagnosed, it is too late and it has spread throughout the body. Today, on February 4, representatives from countries around the world gather and frame a plan to fight world cancer burden and increase awareness in people. World Cancer Day 2021 Quotes and HD Images: 10 Inspiring Sayings From Cancer Survivors to Spread Hope.

According to statistics, in the year 2018, due to cancer, more than 96 lakh deaths occurred worldwide. Breast cancer cases are known to be more common in women. Apart from this, blood cancer, liver cancer and oral cancer turned out to be taking many lives. Today on World Cancer Day, let's discuss some important symptoms that get ignored!

Important Symptoms of Different Types of Cancers That Get Ignored Easily but Shouldn't

Excessive fatigue: Excessive fatigue in the body may cause disturbances in blood platelets or red blood cells, leading to the risk of leukaemia. Do not ignore when this happens.

Unnecessary weight loss: If you suddenly lose weight without any reason, do not ignore it. This can be a warning of colon cancer. Not only this, but it can also be responsible for cancer of the digestive system. Apart from this, there can be unnecessary weight loss, liver cancer symptoms, which affect your appetite, as well as the body's ability to flush out waste materials.

Weakness: General weakness and fatigue are among the symptoms of many types of cancer. Also, if you feel tired without any reason, even after full sleep and rest, then do not ignore it at all. Do see a doctor.

Abscess or lump: Any abscess, lump or any multiple layers of skin in any part of the body, which has gathered at one place, if not able to heal despite treatment, then take it seriously. It can also be skin cancer. Which are of many types

Phlegm and chest pain: Prolonged phlegm and chest pain pose a risk of leukaemia as well as several cancers. It can also be a symptom of lung tumours or bronchitis. Chest pain due to lung cancer persists in the shoulders and arms as well.

Hip or abdominal pain: pain in the hip or lower abdomen is also not common in any way. Swelling, cramping, and uterine cancer can occur in a short period of time when you have stomach pain. In addition, leukaemia can also cause abdominal pain due to increased spleen.

Nipple Changes: A sudden change in the shape of the nipple can be a cause of breast cancer. Including nipple flatness or downward or sideward twisting. If this happens, see a doctor immediately.

World Cancer Day was established by the International Cancer Control Association (UICC). It is a leading global NGO. Its goal is to achieve the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, 2008. Its primary goal is to reduce cancer deaths by 2020. The International Cancer Control Association (UICC) was established in the year 1933.

