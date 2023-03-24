Every year, World Tuberculosis Day is observed on March 24. The day aims to raise public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis (TB) and efforts to eliminate the disease. World TB Day is one of eleven official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization (WHO), along with other observances. Each World TB Day addresses a different theme. The theme of World TB Day 2023 – Yes! We can end TB! According to records, 10 million people fell ill with TB, and 1.5 million died from the disease, mostly in low and middle-income countries in 2018. This also makes the disease the leading cause of death from an infectious disease. World Tuberculosis Day 2023: WHO Shares Signs and Symptoms to Watch Out For On This Important Health Day.

World Tuberculosis Day 2023 Date

World Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on March 24

World Tuberculosis Day 2023 Theme

The theme of World TB Day 2023 – Yes! We can end TB!

World Tuberculosis Day History

The date marks the day in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB. At the University of Berlin's Institute of Hygiene, Koch astounded the scientific community by announcing to a small group of scientists that he had discovered the cause of tuberculosis, the TB bacillus. His discovery opened the way for diagnosing and curing this disease. As per details by Koch's colleague, Paul Ehrlich, Koch appeared before the public with an announcement that marked a turning point in the story of a virulent human infectious disease.

Koch explained the etiology of tuberculosis with convincing force, presenting many of his microscope slides and other pieces of evidence. As per records, at the time of Koch's announcement in Berlin, TB was raging through Europe and the Americas, causing the death of one out of every seven people.

World Tuberculosis Day Significance

World Tuberculosis Day educates people about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis (TB) and steps up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. This World TB Day will focus on urging countries to ramp up progress in the lead-up to the 2023 United Nations High-level Meeting on TB, which offers opportunities to raise visibility and political commitment. The day is observed annually on March 24 to raise awareness about TB and efforts to end the global epidemic, marking the day in 1882 when the bacterium causing TB was discovered.

