On the occasion on World Tuberculosis Day 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) shared some signs and symptoms to watch out for in order to prevent TB. Common symptoms of active lung TB are cough with sputum and blood at times, chest pains, weakness, and weight loss. In infants, symptoms include being sluggish or not active, unusually fussy, vomiting, poor feeding, bulging soft spot on the head and poor reflexes. Tuberculosis remains one of the world’s top infectious killers, causing 1.6 million deaths each year and affecting millions more, with enormous impacts on families and communities. Haryana Has Set Target To Become First TB-Free State in Country, Says CM Manohar Lal.

World TB Day 2023

It's World Tuberculosis Day. ⁰Tuberculosis - or TB - is caused by bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis that most often affect the lungs.#Tuberculosis is curable and preventable https://t.co/NQ5A5GuMrA#EndTB#WorldTBDaypic.twitter.com/LPga9ABYuN — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 23, 2023

