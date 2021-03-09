With the endless opportunities the world of fashion has created, businesses and individuals alike were bound to find unique ways to translate this tremendous tool into a means by which to grow their brands. Tina Ndidi Ugo, a serial Entrepreneur, has already taken it upon herself to be at the forefront of the fashion industry.

Tina Ndidi Ugo is a dedicated and result-driven professional, with a highly successful background in Fashion Design, Sales and Marketing, Customer Relations, and Business Coaching. She is known for founding DIDI Creations and serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director. She is also the founder of VVIP Lingerie Ltd., DIDI Deluxe Services Ltd. and POP UP Nigeria Ltd.

Her brand DIDI Creations have showcased her collections in some of the world's fashion capitals including London, New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Lagos, and Nairobi. She has won several awards across the globe and hopes to keep winning.

DIDI Creations is an affordable luxury British brand, based in the United Kingdom. The brand was founded in 2012 by Nigerian born Tina Ndidi Ugo, as a result of her knack for creating timeless and statement fashion pieces. She launched the brand shortly after her graduation from Edgehill Business School, where she was awarded a Master of Business Administration,

To celebrate and honour women’s month, DIDI CREATIONS have recently launched the ideal Briefcase Collection for Female Executives and Entrepreneurs. They are known for manufacturing high quality desirable ethical pieces as they believe it is possible to create a responsible fashion industry, hence they work with some of the best and tested artisans across the globe.

DIDI Creations works in a close environment of social responsibility with the Artisans and their craft and their combined efforts create a perfect finished product. They share that they are proud to be working with these artisans in the regions they do. Thereby empowering them and giving creative work opportunities for them to showcase their craftsmanship and creativity.

All of DIDI Creations’ products are all handmade in Italy, UK, Spain, Nigeria, Ghana and Asia. Their clients include Executives, Celebrities and Government Officials..

Tina Ndidi Ugo shares that “it’s the ease with which I set up new businesses; I’m an Optimist who always sees opportunities and makes the most of them.” Ms Ugo is also a Philanthropist, who enjoys volunteering for several Charities. She is known to give back to her community through her NGO Fashion with a Purpose. For every item they sell, a fraction is used for charitable causes.

As the fashion climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Tina Ndidi Ugo will be there to build a Global Sustainable Lifestyle Brand, leading the charge.