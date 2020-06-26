Life, as we know it, has changed, but one thing that will remain constant is the love for our relationships. With everything on hold due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it’s quite important for us to cherish the little joys of life. Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner, and it is a perfect chance to get together with your siblings and create everlasting memories. Even if you can’t step out, you can still celebrate the festival with some new twists and techniques.

So here are some of the ways that will help you celebrate your bond with your brothers and sisters on Raksha Bandhan, while also maintaining the social distancing for the well-being of your loved ones.

Celebrate on a video call

Are you away from your sister or your brother? And not sure about visiting them this Raksha Bandhan. We suggest you travel the extra mile, virtually. Organise a digital party with your brothers and sisters over a video call. Celebrate the festival and enjoy delicious sweets. Play fun games and share memories of yesteryears when you were together for rakhi celebration.

Order rakhi online

There’s hardly a thing that can’t be done with a few clicks of a mouse. If you don’t want to step outside to purchase the threads of love, instead order rakhi online. You can order embellished zardosi rakhi, cool bracelet rakhi or designer rakhi and if you wish to add more love, get personalised rakhi with name and initials of your brother and see his face brighten up.

Surprise with digital gifts

We understand that the essence of handing a gift is an unmatched feeling but gifts in the time of COVID-19 have to be different. Buy your sibling a thoughtful gift such as a coupon voucher of her favourite brand, tickets for online concerts or some innovative workshops or even a set of e-books. You can also plan a surprise with guitarist on-call, poet on-call or a violinist on-call. This ultra-chic way is truly a gem when it comes to showing your siblings how special they are to you. Make the day memorable by ordering some flowers online for your brother or sister and see the colour fill their faces.

Make delicious sweets at home

Indian festival celebrations are incomplete without relishing traditional sweets. Have fun making sweets at home with your family members. Check out recipe videos online for rasgulla, gulab jamun, kesar barfi, besan laddoo and some other mouth-watering Indian sweets. Make some of the easiest and yummiest delights for your siblings, and you’ll witness beaming smiles on their faces.

Plan a movie marathon

Spend the day watching movies that depict sibling relationships. Movies are a great source of entertainment that also help us develop a perspective about love, life and relationships. Don’t forget to grab a bowl of popcorn and candies to enjoy during movies.

Pamper your siblings with a DIY gift

From being a partner-in-crime to annoying you at times, siblings are a real blessing. If you’re together with your sibling on this auspicious day, give them a day off. Pamper them with all the care and gift a day to remember. Play some indoor games and surprise them with a DIY gift. Because let’s be honest, there will hardly be a gift better than a handmade one created with love and efforts.

Don’t let a virus dampen your spirit, cherish the occasion of Raksha Bandhan to share positivity and love among you loving siblings.