For those who are avid followers of luxury weddings and all things high fashion, the name Isha Multani is not a new name. She was the talk of all town when she got married and donned an attire that would have left you breathless.

Isha is a Jack of all trades, she is primarily a fashion designer but that's not all, she has multiple feathers under her cap. Isha is also a social media strategist, a graphic designer, a freelance consultant, content creator, and a luxury wedding blogger.

Talking about her wide array of skills, Isha shares, “Every skill that I have acquired over the years has tied into something that I never thought I would be doing. Being a designer and a strategist helps me deliver a better output for my clients and helps me understand their needs. Everything that I do brings me immense joy, especially blogging about luxury weddings.”

“Nowadays, people are moving away from traditional weddings and it’s a growing market. There are so many more options for people to explore, endless possibilities exist and that transition has been really fascinating to witness.”

Isha specialises in designing wedding gowns. Be it traditional fits or something hatke, she has everything that a bride could possibly want for her dream wedding. From lehengas and sarees for haldi or mehendi to dresses for cocktail parties and the main event itself.

Adding some insights into her work, Isha says, “My process starts with having a one on one discussion with the bride to understand what her requirements are or what she desires. Then I get to work on custom designing the outfits as per the specifications.” Keep a weather eye on the horizon for more unique designs and fits by Isha Multani in the future.