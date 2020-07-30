Italian women are icons of beauty all over the world. Dreamdressy brand of wedding dresses from New York has decided to show its creations in Italy and abroad through the beautiful Alessia Tresoldi model and influencer from Bergamo. The shooting has already started and made in two parts, the first part in Bergamo where the beautiful Alessia wears a romantic blue dress between parks and castles.

The second will be in Noto, a Sicilian city, World Heritage Site, here she will show a white wedding dress to continue to dream. Through the shooting story, Alessia brings beauty from north to south Italy. Natural but magnetic, sweet and elegant at the same time, Alessia Tresoldi determined and strong girl perfectly embodies the Italian values.

Alessia Tresoldi was born on September 24, 1998 in Bergamo (Italy) her parents are Laura Nicolino from Sicily and Carlo Tresoldi from Bergamo. She is a Mediterranean beauty with a freshness that captures, in fact it is very popular on social media with the art name of alefe24 and also in the modeling industry were she works with greats stylists and brands. More details about the model and influencer can be found at @alefe24 Instagram page.