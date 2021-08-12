The advent of technology has been so addictive that its perks are now seen in every industry. Who’s to say that healthcare is not that up to speed with this steadfast rise of tech-enabled systems? There has been a lot of discussion about cloud computing and how it may help businesses run more quickly and efficiently. This is true for a variety of businesses, but the fact is that cloud storage is especially well suited for individuals in the healthcare industry. Built on this very idea, Dr. Matthew Chrycy and Dr. Adam Stelzer established iTRUST, an end-to-end cloud-based electronic health record solution.

The idea was to eradicate the old paper-based system that is used to keep track of patient information and alter the way medical practitioners do business on a daily basis. They aimed to include a new software created expressly for managing electronic health data and streamlining practice management.

To put it in a box - With the use of iTRUST, they will now never have to worry about the system falling down due to a local hardware issue because the sensitive patient data is stored up on remote, redundant servers (the "cloud"). With this new technology, medical practitioners now never have to rummage through bundles of files for a piece of minute patient information, everything will be available on the tip of their hands in a digital format where they can search by keywords, browse, and otherwise access information much more quickly.

iTRUST, within a decade, has become the go-to solution for numerous people, it has grown into an enterprise-sized product that is currently supporting over 1500 locations. The reason for this massive recognition is its constant evolution of latest development technologies and intuitive design, becoming the EHR doctors can trust.

What sets iTRUST apart is its absolute customer-centric approach that allows the doctors to leverage the tools that are less time-consuming and user friendly, which ultimately results in overall great workspace management. The all-in-one intuitive design gives doctors an advantage to grow their practice automatically, without having to pay heed to trivial tasks which are now managed by the EHR.

Another great aspect of iTRUST is its transparent pricing options that allow the physicians to save money and remove any second-guessing. Some other features include unmatched live chat, phone, and video support, which makes the task so much easier than it ever has to be!

Since its inception, iTRUST has been keen to address healthcare inefficiencies in every possible way there is and which is what it hopes to do in the upcoming future. The idea is to facilitate maximum scalability and Ai integration to make life easier for all the medical practitioners out there.