Mumbai, September 5: Stocks of companies such as Zydus Lifesciences, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd and Varun Beverages are likely to be in the spotlight today, September 5. Investors and traders will look to buy and sell stocks during Friday's trading session when the Indian stock market opens for business. As traders and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of stocks during Friday's trading session, scroll below to know which stocks are likely to be in focus on Friday, September 5.

Varun Beverages, Zydus Lifesciences, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Yasho Industries Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Bharat Forge and Zota Health Care Ltd are all expected to be among the list of stocks to watch out for today. At the end of Thursday's trading session, stocks of Varun Beverages Limited (NSE: VBL), HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (NSE: HDFCLIFE), and Sammaan Capital Limited (NSE: SAMMAANCAP) all closed in red after falling by INR 14.50, INR 21.90 and INR 1.61 each. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

On the other hand, stocks of NTPC Limited (NSE: NTPC) and Bharat Forge Limited (NSE: BHARATFORG) also closed in red. Notably, shares of NTPC Limited (NSE: NTPC) and Bharat Forge Limited (NSE: BHARATFORG) fell by INR 0.60 and INR 5.80 at the closing bell of the last trading session of Thursday, September 4. That said, stocks of Zota Health Care Limited (NSE: ZOTA) and Zydus Lifesciences Limited (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE) both ended Thursday's trading session on a positive note after registering a growth of INR 6.40 and INR 5.05, each.

Similarly, stocks of Yasho Industries Limited (NSE: YASHO) also closed in green after witnessing a growth of INR 89.60.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

