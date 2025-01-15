January 14 has the birthdays of influential figures, with the likes of Indian spiritual leader and educator Rambhadracharya and Indian Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi born on this date. People born on January 14 are assigned the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn or Makar Rashi is the tenth sign of the zodiac, typically associated with those born between December 22 and January 19. It's an Earth sign ruled by Saturn, symbolised by the Goat, which reflects qualities of determination, ambition, and practicality. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that, we mean the famous celebrities born on January 14? Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 14, along with their year of birth. Capricorn Season: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes, and GIFs To Celebrate the Earthy Zodiac Sign!

Famous January 14 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Holland Taylor Jason Bateman Declan Rice (football) Rambhadracharya Kaifi Azmi Seema Biswas Narain Karthikeyan Yukio Mishima (1925-1970) Grant Gustin Dave Grohl Dinkar Balwant Deodhar (cricket) (1892-1993) Wang Qiang (tennis) Ruben Bemelmans (tennis) Yohan Cabaye (football)

