Famous People Born on January 19: Some notable birthdays celebrated on January 19 across various years are James Watt (1736-1819), a Scottish inventor and engineer famous for his work on the steam engine, which was fundamental to the Industrial Revolution. Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849) was an American poet, author, and literary critic. He was known for his macabre and gothic works, including The Raven and The Tell-Tale Heart. Beloved American singer, songwriter, and actress Dolly Parton, famous for hits like Jolene and I Will Always Love You, celebrates her 79th birthday on January 19. People born on January 19 are assigned the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn or Makar Rashi is the tenth sign of the zodiac, typically associated with those born between December 22 and January 19. So, who are the other influential Capricorns born on January 19? Let us learn more about them.

Famous January 19 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Dolly Parton Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849) Mac Miller (1992-2018) Varun Tej Soumitra Chatterjee (1935-2020) Karun Chandhok James Watt (1736-1819) Paul Cézanne (1839-1906) Robert E. Lee (1807-1870) Janis Joplin (1943-1970) Katey Sagal Logan Lerman Shawn Johnson East Phil Everly (1939-2014) Frank Bainimarama

