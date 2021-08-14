Kong Chamroen is a Cambodian businessman. He is a digital marketer and an expert in advertising as well. Kong Chamroen is 34-year-old who believes age is just a number. Your age should not come between your career and Dreams.

Kong Chamroen is known for the digital tactics he uses which always works for his client. Kong is now a well-known marketer in Cambodia. people know him for the services he provides. Kong says it is hard to take risks but you can only reach your fullest potential just by taking the risk.

I always dream of being an entrepreneur and a business icon and worked hard to reach here where I am now. Being an entrepreneur is not the only thing, it demands dedication, effort, and consistency, and the ability to deal with tough situations, if you have a dream make sure you work on it and never give up, it’s never too late to start something new and learn something new, keep learning every day and try to upskill yourself. Extra knowledge will help you in doing something extra every day. If you are an entrepreneur, you work for 24 hours every day because you work for yourself.

This is something every young entrepreneur should know, Kong said I made it I achieved what I wanted and I want to grow more and more every day, he is truly an inspiration for the young generation.

Kong Chamroen says he wants to inspire our young generation to follow their dreams and think big and he said I will be there to teach them guide them and make them believe in their dreams, Kong Chamroen says if your motivation coming from inside no one can stop you, and nothing can break you. This generation is very curious but sometimes they give up, they are not aware of their potential.

Many agencies do the same work I do but I got here because of the different tactics and strategies I use to help my clients. There is always going to be someone better but your uniqueness will help you grow.

Now people know I give the best and my clients know what value I provide, As a result, I am now linked with one of the most successful and rapidly developing social media platforms in my country. Now I am an advertising expert and Digital marketer and as I grow I focus on serving my best.

It is important when you reach a place where people believe in you and in your work you must keep growing and serve them best, being an entrepreneur is not an easy task you have to work hard and try hard to improve yourself every day.