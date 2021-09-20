While brick-and-mortar stores have been around for decades, successfully serving their communities, today’s fast-paced world also requires entrepreneurs to rethink their strategies. When the pandemic hit, business owners had to come up with innovative solutions to keep their doors open. Hence the birth of Liquor Stars, a reimagined liquor store taking hard-to-find items and collections online.

As the company stated on its website, Liquor Stars was founded with one simple goal in mind: “To help you experiment with your passion while at the same time provide amazing prices.” The company transformed the way people shop for liquor, while still giving it the charm and excitement of visiting a traditional liquor store. “We saw the need, especially during the pandemic, since everyone was stuck at home and didn’t want to leave their homes. We felt it was necessary to start this delivery service,” said the founder.

The founder explained that they were dissatisfied at how cookie-cutter stores with lackluster selections served their customers. To bring something fresh to the market, Liquor Stars curated an intimate yet unique selection of pieces that suit the taste buds of customers who genuinely know their alcohol, boasting elite and hard-to-find bottles of whiskeys, tequilas, vodkas, and more. In addition, the company focuses on items that get their customers excited, believing that shopping online should always be a worthwhile experience.

“My father has been in the liquor, beer, and wine industry for over 30 years. He has brick-and-mortar stores in San Diego serving our local communities and has established deeply-rooted connections with distributors like Southern Glazer and RNDC,” shared the founder, who grew up learning the trade through his father. Today, using his father’s experience and expertise, the founder and his team were able to expand their brick-and-mortar store into an e-commerce platform, providing consumers with an avenue to access their favorite brands anywhere in the United States.

“Liquor Stars was made for consumers to attain hard-to-find, rare, limited edition, and allocated spirits. We have an inventory of over 3000 products and growing more and more each day,” shared the founder. The company also prides itself on its competitive shipping rates, significantly eclipsing competition in the industry.

Despite the pandemic, the market research firm IWSR reports that online alcohol sales in the United States will grow by more than 80%. With all the opportunities in the field, Liquor Stars stands at the forefront and is actively taking the lead. The company aims to become a household name by serving its customers with the utmost respect and offering a selection of irresistible goods.

Furthermore, Liquor Stars sets itself apart from its competition by providing “customer care based on empathy.” The company caters to its clients’ unprecedented needs and ensures that deliveries consistently exceed their expectations, whether through the quality of their packaging or through their swift delivery.

In five years, Liquor Stars seeks to build distribution centers in every state across the country to fulfill same-day deliveries to all their clients.