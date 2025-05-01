May 2, 2025, Special Days: May 2, 2025, is packed with a variety of special observances across cultural, religious, and fun themes. It marks Shankaracharya Jayanti, Surdas Jayanti, and Ramanujacharya Jayanti, celebrating the birth anniversaries of revered Indian spiritual figures. Skanda Sashti is also observed, dedicated to Lord Kartikeya. On a lighter note, the day features quirky and international celebrations like Brothers and Sisters Day, International Harry Potter Day, National No Pants Day, National Truffle Day, and World Tuna Day. Health and awareness are highlighted through International Scurvy Awareness Day, while Israel Independence Day and National Life Insurance Day (USA) commemorate historical and financial milestones. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 2, 2025 (Friday)

Shankaracharya Jayanti Surdas Jayanti Ramanujacharya Jayanti Skanda Sashti of May 2025 Brothers and Sisters Day International Harry Potter Day International Scurvy Awareness Day Israel Independence Day National Life Insurance Day in the United States National No Pants Day National Truffle Day World Tuna Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 2, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:09 am on Friday, 2 May 2025 (IST)

6:09 am on Friday, 2 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:01 pm on Friday, 2 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 2 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Brian Lara Dwayne Johnson David Beckham Satyajit Ray (2 May 1921 – 23 April 1992) Princess Charlotte of Wales Christine Baranski Lily Allen Donatella Versace Ellie Kemper Ritu Phogat

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 2

Leonardo da Vinci Death Anniversary: 2 May 1519 (age 67 years), Château du Clos Lucé, Amboise, France Osama bin Laden Death Anniversary: 2 May 2011 (age 54 years), Abbottabad, Pakistan

