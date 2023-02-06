If you have courage, then God will help you. It is said that life isn't a bed of roses, and one is successful only when he can create a throne out of the thorns he comes across. Success and failure do not come with a manual, and they are different for different individuals.

When life gave him several challenging situations and pushed him to the brink of suicide, Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari, however, did not give in, as he fought back and fought back strongly every time he failed and faced failures.

Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari, who is 42 years old, started a small construction business and now runs Maheshwari Tiles & Sanitary. In his life, he has seen and been through more lows than highs.

After losing his father at the tender age of 5, Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari's mother faced a lot of hardship in raising him and his two siblings—one older brother and one younger sister.

Having been robbed of the love and care of several relationships, like those with a grandfather, grandmother, and uncle, Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari and his two siblings grew up with his maternal uncles in the Akola district in Maharashtra.

An introvert since childhood, Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari was also a stammerer, and he was unable to speak properly till the age of 4. Because of how hard it was for him to say his name because he stuttered, Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari's late father changed his name from Kamlesh to Harish.

Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari's family faced many difficulties during his growing-up years after his father's death. Still, with support from their neighbours and his uncle, they survived. His humble childhood and his speech issue harmed Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari's self-esteem.

Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari wanted to pursue his graduation from Mumbai after finishing Class XII. However, his family wasn't financially sound to support his education in Mumbai, and he eventually had to complete his graduation from Akola.

The posh lifestyles of his college friends sowed the seed of determination in his mind, and to become rich and successful thus became his life's motivation.

Starting with screen printing, manufacturing, and packaging detergent powder to sell letter books in schools and shops, Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari started experimenting with different odd jobs. But his every venture failed.

He subsequently chose to take the DIET exam and become a teacher, earning between Rs 25,000 and 30,000 per month. But fate had something else stored for him as at that same time the then-Maharashtra state government determined that a DIET-qualified teacher would be required to work for Rs 3,000 per month for the first three years. This decision forced Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari to rethink about his career and he opted to abandon this dream of becoming a teacher.

He then joined his uncle's business for a brief period. But the bug to do something big had already bit him, and with this aim, he took a loan of Rs 10,000 from a friend and started a construction business. However, after showing some initial upward trends, the business tanked. By then, he had borrowed several lakhs of rupees from the market, and the desire to end his life to escape these difficulties kept knocking on his mind repeatedly.

However, somewhere, the will to survive and fight was still alive in Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari, and he never wanted to be remembered as an escapist. He wanted to live and pay off all his debt.

At this time, the world was struck by the COVID-19 pandemic, providing him much-needed time to contemplate. Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari founded Maheshwari Tiles & Sanitary with a freshly discovered ardour and by learning from the errors of his prior life. And the fruits of one's diligence have already begun to appear.

Today, Maheshwari Tiles & Sanitary takes pride in employing nearly 50 people.

Although Harish Mohanlal Maheshwari does not yet consider himself successful, he is confident that his life has multiple goals to achieve. One of these aims is to convince everyone that life is full of opportunities and that one must continue to try.

He believes that one day he will be successful, and his life will inspire many to keep fighting when life offers bouquets of thorns. Indeed Harish Mohanlal is an inspiration to many who amidst challenges find difficult to follow their dreams. He is a pathfinder to the struggling souls teaching that tough situations make you the toughest and no one can stop you from following your dreams.