Weddings in India are incomplete without a Mehndi ceremony. The bride and the bridesmaids all adorn their hands with different and beautiful Mehndi designs as they prepare for the wedding. Every bride has a different Mehndi pattern selected for her wedding. They start scrolling the internet for the best Mehndi designs to get the most unique one. Mehndi is applied not just on the hands but also on the feet during the wedding. Also, on festivals like Karva Chauth, Raksha Bandhan, etc. many girls get it applied on their hands. As you enter into the wedding season 2022, we at LatestLY bring to you a collection of Mehndi designs for the bride to make your D-day even more glamorous. Beautiful Full-Hand Dulhan Mehndi Designs and Henna Patterns To Go for This Wedding Season.

Women love to get clicked with their Mehndi-filled hands and feet and therefore, they want to get the best design for their wedding day. There are numerous front and back designs and every design looks beautiful if applied neatly. Many women love to fill their hands with Mehndi till their elbows while some are satisfied with half the forehand length. Here are beautiful Mehndi designs for your hands and feet for the upcoming wedding season.

New Bridal Mehndi Designs for Wedding Season 2022

Bridal Mehndi For Full Hands

Mehndi Designs For Full Hands

Beautiful Henna Patterns

Mehndi Design For Full Legs

Beautiful Mehndi For Feet

Mehndi is an important part of any Indian wedding. The brides and bridesmaids start discussing and sharing pictures of different Mehndi designs in advance to get the best design for the wedding day. The pictures are further shared with the Mehndi professionals to update them about what kind of design the bride is looking for.

