New Mehndi Designs and Tutorial Videos for Makar Sankranti 2023: Happy Makar Sankranti! The Hindu holiday of Makar Sankranti marks the sun's entry into the Capricorn zodiac. In South India and Punjab, this celebration is also known as Pongal and Lohri. Many individuals decorate their hands with lovely mehndi designs throughout this festive period to honour the event. Makar Sankranti will be observed on January 14, 2023. Different regions of India commemorate this harvest festival under various names. In India, people plan to gather together and fly kites to commemorate this Hindu holiday with a lot of zeal and passion. Makar Sankranti 2023 Dos & Don’ts for Good Luck, Health, Wealth & Prosperity: From Donating Til Ke Laddu to Preparing Khichdi, Ways To Bring In Fortune & Happiness.

Women and girls apply mehndi on their hands as they drench in the colours of the festival. The deep red colour and attractive latest design of mehndi in the hands enhance the beauty of the hands. We have for you attractive, beautiful and latest mehndi designs. Mehandi is a ceremonial art form that dates back thousands of years. Both men and women frequently apply it to their hands, arms, feet, and fingers for special occasions. People of all ages frequently adorn themselves with mehndi or henna designs to symbolise the importance of a celebration. Common names for the many types of designs include Arabic, Punjabi, Indian, and Pakistani mehndi designs. This form of art is known as henna designs in places like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Arabian nations. Here are some of the best mehendi designs for Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti 2023 Date & Recipes: From Puran Poli to Nolen Gurer Payesh; 5 Dishes To Celebrate Kite Flying Festival (Watch Videos).

Easy Arabic Mehndi Design

Makar Sankranti Special Kite Mehndi Design

Top 10 Makar Sankranti 2023 - Special Mehndi Design

Makar Sankranti Special Mehndi Design

Criss Cross Back Hand Mehndi Design

Apart from mehendi, people cook unique Makar Sankranti dishes like Dahi Chuda, Khichri, and sweets made of Til or sesame, jaggery, and charity on Makar Sankranti in addition to taking a holy bath in the Ganga (Ganga snan). This day, marked by a lot of fanfare and celebration, symbolises the sun's journey from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan.

