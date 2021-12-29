It is that time of the year again, when gym memberships see a sharp rise, “how to lose weight” and “how to be fit” become the most searched questions, and hopeful and aspiring people embark once again on a fitness journey, hoping this year will be different. New Year 2022 is just around the corner. And while we are sure you are all motivated about doing things differently this year around, starting small and actually making impactful changes might be the key to consistently sticking to your 2022 New Year Resolutions and actually getting fit. But how do you get started? How to Ace Your New Year Resolutions: 4 Things to Keep in Mind to Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2020.

1. Walk

Representative Image (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

Come 2020 and the lockdown, we all understood the impact of the everyday movement of just going to the office. Whether it was walking inside the premises for a quick post-lunch break or walking to the workplace itself, this simple act helped us stay active and keep our bodies moving. And while going back to the office might have brought this small addition, having a dedicated schedule and plan for walking can help you become more agile. While experts will suggest 10,000 steps if walking or working out has been a task you could not keep at, start small. Put on your workout clothes and walk around the block, explore the park near your house and take your time walking around. But ensure that you continue to walk small distances in the right shoes every single day. This simple step will make your body more comfortable with the act, and you can extend your distance, increase your speed or add more variations once walking becomes a habit.

2. Eating Right Is Most Important

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Yes, as much as we would like to believe that we can eat all the junk we want and just “burn the calories,” that is not the case. Your diet really is the major part of becoming fit. Whether you are trying to reduce your cholesterol, striving to not heave after climbing a set of stairs, or just need to get a handle on your body’s stiffness, eating right can help you do all that and more. And the first step to that is reaching out to nutritionists or using similar online resources to build a personalized diet that suits your lifestyle and stick to it. Vegan Diet Can Help Improve Cardiovascular Health; Here Are 5 Plant-Based Foods For Healthy Heart.

3. Invest In A Water Bottle That Speaks To You

Representative Image (Photo Credits : Unsplash)

You cannot be fit if you do not consume enough water. Dehydration is the key reason for so many of our health woes. But unfortunately, remember to drink water and get used to its taste (yes, yes, the tasteless water has a taste) is a hassle. However, there are ways to make this ordeal fun. Invest in a bottle that makes your heart smile and witness your own increased interest in using the bottle. Whether you go for a chic and fashionable cup or bottles with timely reminders and motivational sayings, the options truly are endless. And it is worth it!

4. Check With Your Doctors Regularly

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

While some of us manage to go to the doctors whenever we fall ill, annual health checkups are still very uncommon, especially for the younger generations. Having these general checkups are crucial to know how your health is actually doing and take appropriate steps to be as fit as possible. Whether taking the supplements, your body requires a more focused approach to your diet or fitness journey.

5. Journal

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

While the above points can help you improve your physical health, the key to having a holistically healthy life is to also work on your mental health. And the one trusted way to be more mindful of your feelings is to journal. Whether you choose to invest in one of the many fancy designer annual planners or just write down your feelings in a diary you like, having a dedicated time with a proper calming setting to collect and express your thoughts is key.

We hope that these practices will help you to have a healthier lifestyle in the coming year. Happy New Year 2022!

