The heart is the most important organ of our body. Without it's functioning, we won't be able to survive. It is necessary to include foods in our diet which can improve our heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Let's throw light specifically on a vegan diet that can help reduce cardiovascular diseases. LatestLY also brings you a list of five plant-based foods that can enhance your heart health. Is Going for Vegan Diet Healthy? Pros and Cons of Veganism.

How a Vegan Diet Can Help Improve Heart Health

A vegan diet only comprises of plant-based foods and unlike Lacto-vegetarian group, you can't even drink milk or have dairy products in this type of eating pattern. A proper vegan diet plan will consist of whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy vegetable oils, legumes and seeds. This can perfectly fulfil your macronutrient requirement and significantly improve your health. Vegetables and fruits are rich in fibres, phytochemicals, plant sterols and antioxidants which can reduce cholesterol and triglyceride level. Apart from this, cutting out meats from your diet helps reduce the intake of saturated fats. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), eating saturated fats increases the amount of cholesterol in your blood, which in turn raises your risk for heart diseases and stroke. Also, the inclusion of nuts and seeds provides the body with omega 3 fatty acids and healthy fats which further improve your heart health. How to Go Vegan: Beginners Tip to Help You Stick to the Cruelty-Free Lifestyle.

Five Plant-Based Foods For Good Heart Health

1. Broccoli

Broccoli is packed with potassium, fibre and magnesium, which make it a heart-friendly food. The potassium in broccoli acts as a vasodilator and keeps a check on blood pressure levels.

2. Ginger

Ginger can reduce blood cholesterol levels significantly by reducing inflammation and avoiding oxidative stress. It can also lower blood pressure, for good heart health. So, begin your day with a cup of ginger tea.

3. Beetroot

The presence of nitrates in beetroot helps produce a gas called nitric oxide. This gas helps relax and dilate blood vessels which lower blood pressure and can aid in improving heart health.

4. Walnuts

Eating a handful of walnuts every day can help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels and decrease blood pressure. Walnuts contain alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) which is the plant-based omega-3 fatty acid mainly responsible for improving heart health.

5. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids which are extremely good for heart health. Also, the fibre in pumpkin seeds helps lower the cholesterol level in the blood and decrease the risk of heart diseases.

Make it a point to eat maximum fruits and vegetables, irrespective of whether you are following a vegan diet or not. Also, note that foods should be eaten in moderation and every day of physical exercise for at least 30 minutes is also necessary for a strong heart.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

