How To Masturabate When You Have a Sensitive Clitoris? Hot Tips To Keep In Mind!

masturbation (Photo Credit: Usplash)

Masturbation comes differently to different people. And when it comes to women masturbation, it is important that you know your clitoris fully well! Every woman has a different clitoris and they also differ in terms of sensitivity. The clitorises differ in the ways they thought to be stimulated to derive pleasure as well. Clitoral stimulation can lead to a heavenly orgasm, but for that, it is important that you explore your vagina, a little more under the sheets. Is Masturbation Good or Bad? 5 Weird Things Science Says About ‘Self Love’ That Will Blow Your Mind.

However, while we talk about different types of the clitoris, you must know that many people have a sensitive clitoris and if you are an owner of a super sensitive clit, you know that it can sometimes be painful to masturbate or even have sex. Here are some tips you must keep in mind if you have a sensitive clit. What Is Masturbation? 7 Myths About Self-Sexual Stimulation Busted!

Panties Are Your Best Friend

Try rubbing your clitoris over your panties. This will create a barrier between your hands and your clitoris. This way you won't rub it too hard and the stimulation will go smooth.

Use Lube

Most people think lube is just for sex but it is also great for masturbation as well. You can use lube and then masturbate and that will make your clitoris a little less sensitive.

Sex Toys

You can buy sex toys that are designed for the sensitive clitoris. You can use these vibrators over your underpants so that it doesn't over-stimulate your clit.

It is important that you tend to your sensitive clitoris. However, if you think that your lady bits are excessively sensitive, you must visit a sexologist. You could be suffering from a condition called clitorodynia that may cause people having extra sensitive clitoris, so much so that you may even experience more pain than pleasure.