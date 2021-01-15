Sex is essential for a happy life. A good sexual intimacy is healthy for your body as well as your mental health. But you must not have sex all the time, there are many situations where you must not have sex. Let us know in which situations one should not have sex. Sex is a physical activity that holds special importance in life besides reproduction. The purpose of sex is not only to have children, it is also used to maintain a healthy relationship, reliance and satisfaction. It is said that you must have sex whenever you have the urge to do so or at least twice a week. There are so many benefits of having sex on a regular basis. But here are times you should not have sex:

During Pregnancy

During pregnancy, many wonder whether or not to have sex. According to experts, one should not have sex from the sixth week to the 12th week of pregnancy, because during this time the possibility of miscarriage is most likely.

After Delivery

In addition to physical weakness after delivery, women may undergo many emotional changes, due to which their desire for sex almost ends. But after 3–6 months of the period, she returns to pre-pregnancy period and her sexual desire also returns.

Heart Attack

When bed rest is advised after a heart attack or to people who heart problems, then it is necessary to abstain from sex. Stimulation during sex puts pressure on the heart, which can have adverse effects.

Mental Health

Sex is not only the union of bodies BUT the minds too. For this, along with the body, it is also important to be mentally healthy. Sex for people having mental illnesses like depression, stress, etc. must be very cautiously carried out.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

If one partner is suffering from STD, then the other does not have this transfer, so both should stay away from sex. By the way, in the case of STDs, such as HIV / AIDS, Hepatitis B, Syphilis, etc., doctors are generally advised to abstain from sex until the reports of tests.

Painful sex

Some people find this normal, but painful sex can cause physical and mental problems, which can affect your sexual relationship badly. In such a situation, doctors do not advise to tolerate pain.

Pain during sex is an alarm in itself, if your partner experiences pain during sex, do not ignore it as normal, abstaining from sex until the doctor finds out the exact cause of the pain and completes treatment. It will be good for both of you.

