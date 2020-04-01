Right Way to Wash Hands for Kids: From Fun YouTube Dance Routines to Positive Reinforcement, Here's How To Teach Children About Hygiene during COVID-19 Outbreak

Right Way to Wash Hands amid Pamdemic for Kids (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

According to the latest coronavirus live updates, the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide is 875,990. It has taken 43,518 lives as we write this and 184,952 have also recovered from the infectious disease. People are looking for the best ways to prevent the pandemic. WHO has clearly stated that the best way to avoid catching the virus is to stay at home and wash your hands more often. While most the google searches for "What is social distancing?", "What is a lockdown?", "What is self-quarantine?" shot up, people are vigorously searching for the right way to wash hands. And while it may look like a silly question to many, it is very vital to understand that you must wash your hands the right way to prevent the coronavirus. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Keep Your Hands Germ-Free? The Best Way to Wash Your Hands to Protect Yourself from COVID-19.

Adults can still be trusted but with kids, you have to be extra careful. Half of the times they don't want to wash their hands, or just lie about it. During pandemic, it is vital that if you are an adult, you supervise the kids around you to wash their hands correctly. Here are some fun and interesting ways to teach your kids about washing hands correctly.

Here's WHO's Handwash Advisory:

WHO Handwash (Photo Credits: WHO)

YouTube Dance Routine

YouTube has a bunch of new dance routines that also teach you how to wash hands. A new handwashing song on the tunes of "Baby SHARK, doo doo da-doo da-doo…." has been released. Pinkfong, the brand behind the song has released a handwashing version. So in this instead of Baby Shark, the lyrics go "Wash Your Hands doo doo da-doo da-doo…."

Watch Video:

Positive Reinforcement

Positive reinforcement means offering something when you expect someone to perform the desired action so they associate the action with the reward and do it more often. Try to offer them little treats or some TV time if they wash their hands properly. Positive reinforcement is said to have worked better with kids than negative reinforcement.

Set An Example

Kids are known to follow what they see. You set an example for them by washing your hands more often. They are likely to pick the habit by seeing you do it.

Talk to them, make them understand the situation in the best way possible. The idea is to not scare them but also let them know what is going on in the world. You must fill them with positivity that we can fight the pandemic by washing hands regularly and by staying at home.