When you think about living the life of your dreams, many people think that success is all about having a huge house and a fancy car. However, for Shamus Goss, giving back to the local community is one of the greatest pleasures that has come about as a result of his success. His passion for helping others led Shamus to found the H.E.L.P Foundation.

As a young child, Shamus was living in the Bronx with his single mother, two sisters, and brother. As the youngest child in his family, he witnessed the struggles of those around him, which planted the seed for his newest venture. While Shamus was lucky enough to remain in school until 12th grade, he knows that not everyone is so fortunate. At the young age of 17, Shamus decided to follow his passion for music and began his career in the music industry as a recording artist and by founding an independent record label.

In 2002, Shamus relocated to Atlanta, which is where he currently works and lives. Since his relocation, Shamus has worked to build multiple businesses, which started with an athletic apparel company that generated seven-figure earnings. From there, he transitioned into the e-commerce, real estate, and digital marketing spaces. His passion for helping others is apparent in all of his work, and with Magneto Home Solutions, he works to assist others in finding the best value for money when purchasing or selling a home. They also focus on fix & flips and new construction. His long term goal is to own apartment buildings and build generational wealth for his family.

Major Change Media is a digital marketing agency founded by Shamus, which helps brands to build their online presence. He works to help others in the local community follow their passion for entrepreneurship and encourages them to take their offerings online to attract a wider audience. On top of that, he also founded E-Com Titan Pro’s, which helps individuals create passive income to start living the life of their dreams. Shamus is always on top of the latest trends and applies innovation to all of his work in this business.

A passion for helping others encouraged Shamus to create his non-profit organization, H.E.L.P. Foundation. The organization works to offer the homeless community in Atlanta assistance by way of food and clothing. Shamus hopes to create a community within the city of people who are passionate about helping others, just as he is. Shamus has always been grateful for those who’ve helped him throughout his life, and this is his way of saying thank you and passing that favor on to others.

The idea behind the H.E.L.P. foundation is that at any moment in time, there is always someone in need. In each of these moments, we as individuals have the chance to help those around us. Shamus feels that he has a duty to give back to the world around him and is passionate about doing this in any way he can. He knows how easy it is to take what we have for granted, always looking for bigger and better things in our lives. But when you stop and take a look around the city, you’ll soon find that many people don’t even have the ability to feed their family or find somewhere warm to sleep at night.

The H.E.L.P Foundation believes that life is a gift and a human right and that we should use our lives to help others who are in need. The foundation works to provide food, clothing, and other essential items to help others live a better life. The organization doesn’t just focus on adults within the Atlanta area and also invests in children and young adults in need. Shamus believes that low income should never stop someone from enjoying a well-rounded education, and they work to offer school supplies to communities in need. Shamus reads over 50 books a year in his spare time, and this is one of the reasons he is so passionate about improving the chances of receiving an education for young people in Atlanta.

To learn more about Shamus and his journey, which led to him founding the H.E.L.P. Foundation, make sure you look out for his memoir “Better with Time.” Due out later this year, with a documentary to go alongside it, you’ll learn more about what it takes to succeed as an entrepreneur today. As you can see, Shamus has had an exciting and varied career so far, with the H.E.L.P Foundation launch being one of the aspects of his journey he’s most proud of. We all have the ability to give back to those who are less fortunate than ourselves, and Shamus hopes to inspire everyone to make the world a better place than they found it.