Our audience loves to read stories of phenomenal women creating a remarkable change in the world. Please tell us about yourself and the amazing work you do.

My name is Jamie Villamor, I'm a competitive shooter and the mother of 3 brilliant young women. I have a degree in education, and I spend time with my loved ones, I volunteer when I'm able, and I absolutely love to travel. I am the owner of a small business Vegas Bows and apparel.

Please tell us about your journey in detail. What inspired you to follow your passion?

I was tired of being told what I could and couldn't do. It was imperative for me to forge my own path. I have a few different dreams, and I feel it's important to follow each one to the best of my ability. There is no ‘one thing’ for me, I'm blessed to be able to pursue a number of different endeavors.

During these trying times when many women are trying to create entrepreneurial success for themselves, what important factors should they keep in mind to grow?

It’s important to keep in mind that failure is not an option. You are going to have moments feeling like this is rock bottom but knowing when to re-direct is key. You re-direct and keep moving. Always be honest in your day-to-day dealings. It’s ok to change your mind and direction. Sometimes we just need to go back to the drawing table and re-create.

What is the secret ingredient to your success? What motivates you on a daily basis to thrive?

There is no secret ingredient to success and that’s the problem. A lot of people are looking for a shortcut. You have to be consistent to grow yet willing to change and not get complacent. It’s always a work in progress. Put in the work daily in whatever you wish to create. Don’t give up. We all have it in us to be successful but not all of us have the drive and that’s the difference. My daughters have been my motivation from the start hands down.

Any upcoming projects you are working on?

Yes! I just shot the cover of Glamour Magazine in Bulgaria that comes out this month so I’m extremely grateful for that opportunity. Still working with @innocentarmor this amazing company’s goal is to utilize the latest technology to create the best-in-class innovation in bullet resistant (bulletproof) lifestyle clothing and gear. Now you can have peace of mind knowing that you and your loved ones are protected at all times which I think is important during these times. Shell Shocked CBD is still my go-to for CBD so working with them this coming year has been awesome for mental awareness and different alternatives to help get a full night's sleep.

Where can we find your work?

Instagram Jamie_Villamor

My website www.Jamievillamor.com now on Parler Jamie_villamor

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).