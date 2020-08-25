A Technical Analysis Trainer in the stock market, Anish Singh,or the famous trader has a total of 10-year-old experience in the training industry and an aggregate of 3 years experience in the stock market industry. With a vast experience in the field of training and teaching, he has already established his identity as one of the most beloved trainers.

With efficient and effective results, he has a widespread fan base over several social media sites like YouTube and Instagram. With a lot of useful content and training skills that he puts forth, he has won hearts from all over the platform, attracting students and aspirants. This has led him to be one of the fastest-growing stock markets YouTubers among the fraternity with over 25000+ followers.

On being asked about his skills as a trainer, Anish Singh confidently affirms that he follows a trading system and teaches the same. Unlike other traders and investors, he follows a practical, proven, and persistent idea of trading that has a definite plan to lay hands on. Discretionary tend to apply their own temporary result-yielding rules that in the long run cease to be effective. Whereas he follows a precise set of rules and swears by the theories in order to invest smartly.

Apart from explaining the basic concepts in an interesting manner, Anish Singh and his team at his firm Booming Bulls follow a method of simplified training and sequential learning.

Thus implying that they emphasize more on understanding and less on the unnecessary complexities. With over 500+ students enrolled for classroom teaching and thousands of youngsters connected over YouTube, they always claim that loss is inevitable in the field of trading and perhaps one should thereby focus more on risk management. Instead of earning more profit, he himself believes in investing thought processes and smart strategies over the loss and ways to avoid it.

Once the whole course comprising of 1 month-long theory classes and 6 month-long training comes to the end, the trainers assess the students' learning and ask them to practically apply the knowledge they have gained. This helps the firm to reflect on their training methods. Along with the provision of certificates, the firm also provides the service of client management personnel who takes care of any issues or training-related problems that the students may face. A post-market analysis is also included in the training period where the trainers reflect on their trading skills so as to give a better explanation to the students.

His views on retail investors and the confusion they face regarding the trading practices are quite crisp and helpful. With a number of platforms discussing investment and trading, he believes that a layman can get easily carried away by the advice and tips. Instead, practical training sessions like his on YouTube are of much help and assistance to such people. In the context of the ways he keeps himself updated with trading trends, he speaks about various groups where his team, his students, and all associated people get to know about the latest news events in the field of finance, hence keeping him fully updated and informed.

For more information, visit – https://boomingbulls.com/

