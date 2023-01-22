Hrithik Alwani is the COO at Time Piece Trading, a reputable high-end watch reselling business. The company specialises on high-end timepieces and luxury watches, with a focus on the four most recognisable names in the industry: Patek Philippe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Richard Mille. Mr. Alwani has embraced his hard-earned entrepreneurial roles with vigour and dedication, displaying drive and resourcefulness in the process.

He is always on the lookout for new prospects and has a keen eye for detail when it comes to choosing the top luxury watch brands for his customers. He always seeks for new methods to innovate and push the envelope in order to give his numerous powerful clientele the greatest possible experience while also staying on top of the most recent trends.

With an unmatched collection of timeless, intricate, and hyped watches, the company has attracted a gamut of celebrities and influential individuals as clients, including none other than the man himself, Drake.

The company’s commitment to providing the highest quality watches to their customers has earned them a strong reputation and loyal customers. Some of their other clients are Khalil Mack, D’Angelo Russel, SteveWillDoIt, London on the Track, Sean Paul, Sean Kingston, Island Boys, Bhad Bhabie, NBA YoungBoy, Kai Cenat, Zedd, Griffin Johnson, Kyle Foregard, Abby Rao, Benjamin Kickz, Lex Borreo, and many others.

Mr. Alwani’s family comes from a background in the jewellery and watch business. Learning from his father’s footsteps, he has come a long way, turning the family business into his passion project. As a young kid, Hrithik would rather skip school and college activities sometimes and spend his play time at his father’s shop, studying movements and mechanisms of certain pieces, inspecting the new pieces that came in daily, and interacting with customers. Later, as he started his first year in college, Mr. Alwani’s elder brother, Mr. Neelesh Alwani, opened up Timepiece Trading LLC in Miami, Florida.

The company has since then built a solid reputation and goodwill based on its clear, consistent, and long-term commitment to quality and customer-focused management services. Their customer service is well known for being personal and exceptional, as they leave no stone unturned in making their clients feel comfortable through their transparency in business. Through consistent efforts, Hrithik and his older brother Neelesh, the CEO and Founder of Timepiece Trading LLC, have achieved incredible success in a short period of time, proving just how effective hard work combined with skilful knowledge can really make one successful. With expansive success such as this, it seems there’s nothing stopping these young entrepreneurs from reaching untold heights, making their story an inspirational one that serves only to encourage others seeking ambition themselves while offering proof that persistence pays off.