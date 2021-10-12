Hours after expert panel recommended Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN for children between the ages of two and 18, Minister of State for Health, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar clarified that the evaluation is still going on. She added, “There is some confusion & the talks are underway with the experts' committee. Till now Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) hasn't approved it.”

The evaluation is still going on. There is some confusion & the talks are underway with the experts' committee. Till now Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) hasn't approved it: MoS Health, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on approval to Covaxin for 2-18 years age group pic.twitter.com/OKb3AJDaOQ — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)