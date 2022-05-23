It's summer, and travellers are ready to go on vacation after more than two years of staying at home. With international skies now open, this appears to be the best time for Indians to take their dream vacation. Whether it's a 'dreamcation', a 'staycation', or a 'wellcation', if the desire to travel this summer outpaces one's finances, TNPL (travel now, pay later) service providers are making immediate vacations possible. Summer Holiday Vibe Check! 5 Reasons Why Every Beach Lover Should Choose the Beaches of Seychelles To Beat the Heat.

Travel bookings have always been stressful for travellers, especially for large-ticket trips where the entire amount is paid upfront for a vacation. Following the pandemic outbreak, travellers plan shorter trips closer to their departure date rather than months in advance. This makes their financial situation even worse. However, by using the 'travel now, pay later' option available at POS with travel merchants, travellers can pay over time and enjoy a vacation they never thought possible. Given the ease of purchase, many international destinations are gaining popularity in the summer of 2022:

1. Thailand

Why settle for Goa when you can relax on a Thai beach? Travellers are choosing Thailand for its tranquility and thrill after the Thai government removed restrictions and given the benefit of being able to repay for the trip over three to six months. It's no surprise that Thailand is always at the top of the list of travel destinations. Furthermore, Thailand's vibrant nightlife attracts partygoers from all over the world.

2. Maldives

This summer, the popular honeymoon destination for Indians is no longer only visited by honeymooners. Aside from being a popular destination for water sports and beaches, the Maldives is also a seafood lover's paradise.

3. Iceland

While Kashmir and Himachal have their own distinct charms, why pass up the opportunity to experience Iceland's breathtaking scenery, waterfalls, and glacier lagoons when one can spread the cost? Previously thought to be only for wealthy visitors, the destination is now seeing an increase in bookings from non-wealthy visitors as well.

4. Norway

This summer, Scandinavia, particularly Norway, is gaining popularity as a tourist destination for Indians. The allure stems in large part from the diverse landscape of forests, mountains, fjords, and fields, which are a visual treat. Furthermore, their mouthwatering seafood, fresh vegetables, and organic dairy products are popular with restaurants all over the world.

5. Malaysia

Malaysia, a melting pot of Asian cultures, ethnicities, and languages, is the most sought-after destination in Southeast Asia this year, trailing only Thailand. Malaysia is carving a niche among Asians this season with pocket-friendly packages made even more affordable by TNPL.

6. Switzerland

Bookings made through TNPL increased the allure of this chic tourist destination in 2022. Switzerland has breathtaking landscapes, a plethora of cultural experiences, and a plethora of sightseeing opportunities.

7. Indonesia

Bali is finally open for business after a long wait. With unrivalled scenic beauty and pristine beaches, as well as low prices, it is the next dream destination for anyone who hasn't travelled internationally yet. Furthermore, the annual Bali Arts Festival and Kite Festival, held in June and July, have elevated it to the top of the list for most first-time Southeast Asia visitors.

8. Greece

Travellers planning their first trip to Europe this year are booking for Greece through the TNPL service. Apart from the delectable cuisine, Greece's immaculate beaches and Greek mythology make it an irresistible summer travel destination.

9. Italy

Whether it's the wonderful theatrical performances, art and heritage, or the welcoming nature of the locals, Italy is gradually becoming a must-visit destination for tourists this year.

10. Paris

This summer, visitors are eager to sample vintage wine and delectable cheese right in the heart of the city of love! For most tourists, experiencing everything spectacular in France's metropolitan city is a dream come true. With so many couples visiting Paris this season, 'travel now, pay later' bookings have reached an all-time high for the city.

