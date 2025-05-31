New Delhi, May 31: As India reels under rising temperatures, most states have declared summer vacations for schools, with school reopening dates determined by weather conditions, academic board guidelines, and government advisories. States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu have already issued their 2025 school calendars. While private schools may follow independent schedules, government-run and aided institutions are strictly following official directives.

The heatwave sweeping across parts of northern and eastern India, particularly in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, has forced early closures, and the authorities are prepared to extend school reopen date further if necessary. Meanwhile, flexible school reopening dates are being considered in states like Odisha and West Bengal, keeping student safety in mind. School Reopening Date: As Summer Vacation 2025 Draws To End, Here’s When Schools Will Reopen Across India; Check State-Wise List.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an early monsoon onset in Kerala on May 27, which could also impact school schedules in southern states. Heatwave in Odisha: Government Orders Morning Classes in Schools From March 21.

Here’s a state-wise list of summer vacation end dates and school reopening schedules:

Delhi: Reopens July 1; vacation from May 11 to June 30

Uttar Pradesh: Reopens June 30; vacation from May 20 to June 15

Rajasthan: Reopens June 16; vacation from May 1 to June 15

Madhya Pradesh: Reopens June 16; vacation from May 1 to June 15

Tamil Nadu: Reopens June 2; vacation from April 30 to June 1 (subject to weather advisories)

Bihar: Reopens June 23; vacation from June 2 to June 21

Punjab: Reopens July 1; vacation from June 1 to June 30

Haryana: Reopens July 1; vacation from June 1 to June 30

Karnataka: Reopens May 29; vacation from April 10 to May 28

Kerala: Reopens June 1; vacation from April 1 to May 31

Chhattisgarh: Reopens June 16; vacation from April 25 to June 15

Maharashtra: Reopens June 15

Goa: Reopens June 9

Gujarat: Reopens June 4

West Bengal: Tentative reopening on June 2; vacation from April 30

For centrally governed institutions, CBSE schools will reopen on June 13, while colleges resume on June 19. Kendriya Vidyalayas will reopen based on location, with summer breaks ending between June 17 and June 20. All reopening plans remain subject to change based on weather and government advisories, with student well-being remaining the top priority.

