When Business is Fueled by Passion Your Potential is Limitless’ With Mikayla Keep Owner of Small Business, Shop for Keeps (Photo Credits: File Image)

Small business owner, Mikayla Keep, has learned the value of being her own boss, creating a life she loves and building her dreams up into a reality- all at the young age of 23. Since launching her online clothing store, Shop for Keeps, in 2019, and becoming a social influencer on Instagram, Mikayla has fueled her passions into her platform. Today she spends time discussing her challenges, growth, advice and those who have impacted and influenced her most.

What are 3 key things anyone starting in your industry might need to know?

“The first, and most important thing I would say is, don't be afraid to ask questions! When I was in the process of building and getting ready to launch Shop for Keeps I had to humble myself enough to know that it’s okay to ask questions. This is a huge endeavor and there are so many aspects to it that someone who is brand new to the business model or the industry, might need some insight on. I consulted many business savvy friends and used the internet to my advantage to get the information I needed. People are very willing to help if you ask for it.” She also said, “You are a unique, independent person- you need to do your own thing! There is no ‘right way’ to do this kind of business, and there isn’t any specific mold you need to fit to be successful. The first year is the hardest. Stay strong and put in the work it takes to stay motivated. If you can do that, you will be successful.”

Who has had the most influence on your growth and passion? Why?

“First and foremost, my husband, Gaige. He is not only my biggest supporter and cheerleader, he has also had an incredible impact on my success and exposure thanks to his own digital marketing business, GaugeMedia. He has helped me build a platform that allows me to share my love for fashion and my business, in a way that reaches more people than I could have ever imagined. Gaige’s support has helped me feel confident in my brand, my style, and myself.” Another person who she says has had a big influence on her is Dani Austin. “Dani Austin is the kind of influencer I aspire to be. She’s true to herself 100% of the time and it makes her platform all the more inspirational. She has a strong love for Jesus and her husband and a beautifully unique sense of style. She also has had incredible longevity on her social media platforms and that speaks very highly to her impact and the consistency of her following.”

What does a typical day in your week look like? What’s the most challenging part of working from home?

“So, a typical work day for me includes spending time on the store’s social media platforms engaging with customers and followers, reaching out to other influencers to set up collabs and partnerships, and shopping/sharing hacks with my followers on how they can build style off of what they have (or cheap ways to make yourself feel confident in your clothes)! To answer the second question: the most challenging part of working from home is definitely the self motivation you have to have to put in the work everyday. When you are your own boss and are fully in charge of your schedule, you have to actively prioritize time in your day to invest in your business, or the day slips away! I’ve had to find creative ways to feel motivated and schedule in work hours to my day so I know I’ve been productive and used my time wisely!”

How does your passion impact your business? What are you most thankful for?

“When business is fueled by passion, the potential is limitless. The beautiful thing about starting your own business, is that the fire to start that endevor comes from a place of strength and a desire to share what you have created with the world. With this online store, and with my social media influencer platform, I have truly found what makes me happy and I feel like the most authentic version of myself while doing it. Both of these avenues have given me a ground to stand on to speak about what I’m passionate about, encourage others to be their most genuine selves, and share my insight and ideas with a larger crowd. It makes me feel so good to know that there are people in the world wearing the pieces I handpicked, creating their own versions of the outfits I share, and feeling confident in who they are. I just want people to feel empowered, loved, inspired and encouraged. If I’ve had that impact on even one person, I would consider that a job well done.”

What is one piece of advice you would give to others looking to you as their role model and social influence?

“Always put out into the world what you want to receive. If you want to attract encouraging people, encourage others! Spread kindness, the world could always use a little more of that. Also, don’t let social media dictate the way you see yourself. Social media is not always reality! Take everything you see with a grain of salt and don’t feel like there is any specific way you need to be to be accepted. You are fearfully and wonderfully made! Be proud of the person you are and confident in your own skin. The world needs you.”