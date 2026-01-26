Mumbai, January 26: Prathamesh Kadam, a widely recognized social media influencer and Marathi content creator known for his heartwarming videos, has passed away. News of his death emerged early Monday, January 26, 2026, following a period of illness. Kadam gained significant popularity across Maharashtra for his collaborative digital content, most notably featuring his mother, which resonated with a large audience for its simplicity and familial warmth.

According to reports from close associates and family friends, Kadam had been dealing with health complications for several days prior to his passing. While the specific nature of his illness has not been officially disclosed to the public, friends had recently shared updates regarding his deteriorating condition on social media platforms.

Popular Marathi Content Creator Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away

Despite his health challenges, Kadam remained active on social media as recently as late 2025, even sharing lighthearted content from the hospital to maintain a connection with his followers. His sudden departure has led to a massive outpouring of grief from the digital creator community and his fan base.

Prathamesh Kadam - Rise to Social Media Prominence

Kadam became a household name in the Marathi digital space through his "reels" and short-form videos. His content strategy focused on the relatable and often humorous bond between a mother and son. Working alongside his mother, Pragya Kadam, he amassed a significant following, with many of their videos going viral for portraying authentic Maharashtrian household dynamics.

His work was not only popular among the general public but also drew praise from several established Marathi film and television actors who frequently engaged with his content.

Content Creator Prathamesh Kadam's Background and Personal Life

The loss is particularly poignant for the Kadam family, as Prathamesh had taken on significant household responsibilities following the death of his father a few years ago. He was often described by those close to him as a resilient individual who balanced his professional aspirations as a creator with his duties at home.

In addition to his career in digital media, Kadam had previously been involved with social initiatives and personal development programs, including the "Let's Make A Difference" (LMAD) youth movement, where he served as a fellow and mentor.

Tributes From the Community

Following the announcement of his passing, tributes have flooded social media. His close friend, Tanmay Patekar, shared an emotional post on Instagram, remembering Kadam for his kind nature and the void his absence would leave in the community.

Fans have expressed their condolences to his mother, Pragya, noting that the "mother-son duo" that brought joy to thousands has been tragically silenced. Funeral arrangements are expected to be conducted in the presence of close family and friends.

