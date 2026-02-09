Kochi, February 9: Popular Kerala-based social media influencer Chinnu Pappu was found dead at her rented residence on Monday, February 9. The news of her sudden passing has shocked her substantial online following and the local community. Local police have initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter, currently treating the case as a suspected suicide, though no official cause of death has been confirmed pending a post-mortem report.

Chinnu Pappu, known for her engaging lifestyle content and short-form videos, had built a significant presence across various digital platforms. According to early reports from local authorities, Chinnu was found hanging at her rented apartment. Sadhvi Prem Baisa Found Dead in Jodhpur Months After Viral Video Case, Suicide Note Raises Fresh Questions.

Who Was Chinnu Pappu?

Chinnu Pappu was a prominent Kerala-based social media influencer and content creator primarily active on platforms like Instagram, where she garnered a loyal following for her relatable lifestyle vlogs and short-form videos. A native of Adhur in the Kasaragod district, she was known for her vibrant personality and creative content that often showcased local culture and personal life updates.

Chinnu Pappu Dies by Suicide

While no suicide note has been reported as of Monday evening, investigators are looking into her recent activities and digital footprint to understand the circumstances leading up to the incident. Who Was Misha Agrawal? All About Social Media Influencer Who Died by Suicide 2 Days Before Her 25th Birthday Due to Decrease in Followers.

The local police station in charge of the jurisdiction has registered a case of unnatural death. Forensic experts were called to the scene to collect evidence, and the influencer’s mobile devices have been seized for digital forensic examination.

"We are currently recording statements from family members and close associates," a senior police official stated. "The investigation is in its early stages, and we are exploring all possible angles, including personal or professional distress." The body has been moved to a state-run hospital for a mandatory autopsy. The medical report is expected to be released within the next 48 hours, which will provide definitive clarity on the cause of death.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified rumors or speculative theories on social media while the formal inquiry continues. The police are also expected to verify if there were any recent instances of cyberbullying or harassment that may have impacted the creator.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Matrubhumi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

