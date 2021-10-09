Have you ever wondered what would have happened if the coronavirus resulted in everyone else turning into blood-sucking mutant vampires in a post apocalyptic world…? We sure have. And we bet you have too. But the good news is you won’t have to wait much longer and the even better news is that it will be in a movie and not in real life.

Vampire Apocalypse is set in a post apocalyptic world that is ruled by mutant vampires. Donavon Warren, the star of the acclaimed indie film “Wheels”, will helm the project as writer/director and star of the film. This is the first in a slate of many projects that have been pushed into production from Donavon’s production company Loaded Dice Films. The production company recently moved to the historic The Lot Studios, formerly MGM, located in West Hollywood California.

Donavon Warren says he getting in the best shape of his life for the role. He is no rookie when it comes to body transformations, remembering the fact that his weight fluctuate 50 pounds when he played the role of Mickey in Wheels.

The highly anticipated Vampire Apocalypse is set to start filming in the coming months and is set to be released before the world ends.

A little bit about Donavon Warren.

Donavon Warren was born on September 16, 1980 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. At the age of 18 he moved to Los Angeles where he spent his first eight months living out of his Jeep. After many years of struggling, he finally released his first independent film, Wheels. Which he starred, wrote and co-directed. It was released in more than 60 countries and received amazing reviews from audiences everywhere. Donavon Warren has his own production company, Loaded Dice Films, which distributes and produces movies. In 2019, Warren started making 5 new films. Vampire Apocalypse, an outbreak movie set in a post-apocalyptic world, Time Wars, a four part action and time travel set of movies.