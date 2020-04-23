Mumbai: Two-Month-Old Baby, Her Three-Year-Old Sister And Mother Recover From Coronavirus

A child wearing a mask to get protected from coronavirus | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 23: Amid depressing news around coronavirus, here is a story from Mumbai that ignites hope. A two-month-old baby, her three-year-old sister and their mother have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19). The three have been discharged from Saifee Hospital after completing a 14-day isolation period after their reports came negative. They were initially admitted to Seven Hills Hospital on April 9. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Rahil Shaikh, his wife Saba (name changed), his father, his aunt and two kinds underwent tests for coronavirus after his uncle died due to the virus. Since the family could not afford the testing, Rahil approached community leader Javed Shroff for help. Shroff, a former minister of state, coordinated with Metropolis Labs and sponsored the family’s test. 92-year-old Wheelchair-bound Pune Woman Recovers from COVID-19.

"While my tests came negative, my father, wife and children along with my aunt tested positive for the virus," Rahil was quoted as saying. Following the reports, Rahil quarantined himself at his home, his wife and children were taken to coronavirus ward and his father and aunt were moved to a private room at Seven Hills Hospital. Saba said there were no adequate facilities at the hospital and hygiene was not maintained.

"Although my children and I did not display any symptoms, there were a lot of elderly persons who were constantly coughing and it was very worrying as my children would not sit still and kept moving their masks," Saba was quoted as saying. She further said that there were lots of mosquitos and no paediatrician was available to check her two daughters. “We were also struggling to get food on time at the hospital," she said.

After hearing about lack of facilities and hygiene, Rahil contacted Dr Ali Akbar Ghabrani and sought help. The doctor Shazada Qaid Johar (the Syedna’s elder brother) at Saifee Hospital, which already had an 8-bed ward for coronavirus patients. The hospital then added 13 more beds and sought permission to shift Rahil's family members. After permission was granted, they were shifted to Saifee Hospital.

"Once my children and I were shifted to Saifee hospital, the staff took good care of us, we were given medicines and food on time -they even called up my husband every day to inform about our status," Saba said. Following treatment, Rahil's aunt and father tested negative for coronavirus and were discharged on April 16. His wife and daughters were discharged on Tuesday.