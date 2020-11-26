It's been 12 years since Mumbaikars saw the night of terror when heavily armed terrorists attacked the financial capital. On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, The Taj Mahal Palace, Oberoi-Trident hotel. Many heroes died fighting them off, while several innocent people lost their lives. Mumbai was under attack and the siege has horrifying memories for everyone who saw it, experienced it and lived through these nights of terror. On the 12th anniversary of this deadly attacks, netizens remember the heroes, the martyrs and the many innocents who lost their lives. Messages of tribute and tweets in their remembrance have taken over social media as #MumbaiTerrorAttack, #2611Attacks is in the top trends. Political leaders also paid tributes to the Indian security personnel and all those people who lost their lives in the attack.

In these terror bombings, about 166 people lost their lives and over 300 were injured. After sailing to the city from Pakistan, the terrorists targeted major landmarks of Mumbai. The Oberoi-Trident hotel was under siege which officially ended on November 28. The National Security Guards (NSG) secured the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and gunned down the last terrorists. Twitterati remember the horrific days and have paid homage to all those who lost their lives in the dastardly attacks. 26/11 Anniversary: Stories of Courage and Valour of Men Who Laid Down Their Lives to Save Mumbai.

Check Tweets and Tributes to 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks:

Tributes to All Innocent Lives

"We will fight terrorism and win at any cost". My tributes to all the innocent lives lost on this day 12 years ago. We'll never forget 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack #BlackDay pic.twitter.com/YExjNJB2wI — Rick 🚩🚩 (@HumanoidRick) November 26, 2020

Remembering the Brave Ones

12 YEARS TO DATE#LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 the gallant #IndianBraves who made the supreme sacrifice defending the city of Mumbai, and the 166 innocent lives lost #OnThisDay 26 November in 2008 in the dastardly #MumbaiTerrorAttack by Pakistani Terrorists #BlackDay #MumbaiAttack pic.twitter.com/4h5aFy06T9 — LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 (@LestWeForgetIN) November 26, 2020

Their Sacrifice Will Not Be Forgotten

Their sacrifice will never be erased from the memory of time and history. Today, we pay tribute to our saviours #2611Attack #2611Martyrs pic.twitter.com/9UL53u9jKZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 25, 2020

Never Forget

Salute to All Heroes

Salute to our real Heroes... 26/11 took innocent lives as it gave birth to unsung heroes and martyrs who continue to inspire us with their valour. My salute to those who laid down their lives to protect us. We will always remember you fondly.#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/tSk8LgqN5U — RAHUL MAHADEO KHARATMAL. (@rahul_kharatmal) November 25, 2020

Humble Tribute to All Officers

We never forget the mumbai terror attack the whole country was scared because of terrorists. But our brave soldier's and police man was catch all the terrorist. Humble tribute to all those police officers and soldiers who sacrificed their life for our safety.#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/Lp83oihB00 — Amar Jeet (@i_amarjeetkumar) November 26, 2020

Saluting The Bravehearts of 26/11

Remembering And Salute To Bravehearts 26/11. You Will Always Be Remembered & Will Forever Be In Our Hearts. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#MumbaiTerrorAttack #NeverForgetNeverForgive pic.twitter.com/TBegIUljR0 — Team Mahesh Puttaparthi™ (@TMBPuttaparthi) November 26, 2020

In the aftermath of these gruesome attacks, nine terrorists were killed and Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught as the only survivor. He was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. It has been 12 years but people can still recount the terror and the constant battle between the security forces with the terrorists for over 60 hours.

