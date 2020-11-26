It's been 12 years since Mumbaikars saw the night of terror when heavily armed terrorists attacked the financial capital. On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, The Taj Mahal Palace,  Oberoi-Trident hotel. Many heroes died fighting them off, while several innocent people lost their lives. Mumbai was under attack and the siege has horrifying memories for everyone who saw it, experienced it and lived through these nights of terror. On the 12th anniversary of this deadly attacks, netizens remember the heroes, the martyrs and the many innocents who lost their lives. Messages of tribute and tweets in their remembrance have taken over social media as #MumbaiTerrorAttack, #2611Attacks is in the top trends. Political leaders also paid tributes to the Indian security personnel and all those people who lost their lives in the attack.

In these terror bombings, about 166 people lost their lives and over 300 were injured. After sailing to the city from Pakistan, the terrorists targeted major landmarks of Mumbai. The Oberoi-Trident hotel was under siege which officially ended on November 28. The National Security Guards (NSG) secured the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and gunned down the last terrorists. Twitterati remember the horrific days and have paid homage to all those who lost their lives in the dastardly attacks. 26/11 Anniversary: Stories of Courage and Valour of Men Who Laid Down Their Lives to Save Mumbai.

In the aftermath of these gruesome attacks, nine terrorists were killed and Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught as the only survivor. He was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. It has been 12 years but people can still recount the terror and the constant battle between the security forces with the terrorists for over 60 hours.

