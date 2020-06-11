Alaska Hunting Ban Reversed by Trump Administration; Twitterati Furious As New Law Lets Bear Cubs and Wolf Pups to Be Killed in Dens
Alaska hunting law lets bear cubs and wolf pups to be killed in dens (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Trump administration has eased restrictions on hunting and killing bear cubs and wolf pups in their dens in Alaska. This will make practices like trapping on federal wildlife preserves in Alaska, green-lighting practices including shooting, swimming caribou from motorboats, setting dogs on black bears and killing bear cubs and wolf pups in their dens, all easier. The new rule reverses all hunting bans in National Parks by the Obama administration in 2015. The rule had come to place after years of efforts by environmental and wildlife protection groups. It has created an uproar on social media platforms with people slamming the United States President Donald Trump's decision. Donald Trump Jr. Granted Permission to Hunt Alaska Grizzly Bear For $1,160, Animal Lovers Furious.

Twitterati hit out at the lawmakers for imposing animal cruelty under the carpet of law. According to The Independent, the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr who is an enthusiastic hunter on his hunting vacation to Mongolia in 2019 cost US taxpayers more than $75,000. People took to Twitter questioning the decision which comes at a time when nature is healing itself during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alaska Bear and Her Cubs Killed by Father and Son in Viral Video

The Trump administration has been working to reverse the ban from 2017 to expand recreational activities on public lands. Lawmakers and native tribes in Alaska praised the change in law change that puts the power back in the hands of the state. But animal advocacy groups saw it as a major setback. The Humane Society of the United States described the trophy hunting tactics as "horribly cruel." Twitter is filled with responses calling out terrible decision making of the Trump administration.

National Parks Conservation Association President and CEO Theresa Pierno said in a statement, "Shooting hibernating mama and baby bears is not the conservation legacy that our national parks are meant to preserve and no way to treat or manage park wildlife." Theresa Pierno, National Parks Conservation Association President and CEO, said, "Amid the global pandemic, the Trump administration is declaring open season on bears and wolves, through their sport hunting rule on national parklands in Alaska. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt had the opportunity to halt this rule that includes baiting park bears but chose instead to ignore commonsense and opposition by members of Congress, scientists and tens of thousands of Americans."

