Alaska Hunting Ban Reversed by Trump Administration; Twitterati Furious As New Law Lets Bear Cubs and Wolf Pups to Be Killed in Dens

Alaska hunting law lets bear cubs and wolf pups to be killed in dens (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Trump administration has eased restrictions on hunting and killing bear cubs and wolf pups in their dens in Alaska. This will make practices like trapping on federal wildlife preserves in Alaska, green-lighting practices including shooting, swimming caribou from motorboats, setting dogs on black bears and killing bear cubs and wolf pups in their dens, all easier. The new rule reverses all hunting bans in National Parks by the Obama administration in 2015. The rule had come to place after years of efforts by environmental and wildlife protection groups. It has created an uproar on social media platforms with people slamming the United States President Donald Trump's decision. Donald Trump Jr. Granted Permission to Hunt Alaska Grizzly Bear For $1,160, Animal Lovers Furious.

Twitterati hit out at the lawmakers for imposing animal cruelty under the carpet of law. According to The Independent, the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr who is an enthusiastic hunter on his hunting vacation to Mongolia in 2019 cost US taxpayers more than $75,000. People took to Twitter questioning the decision which comes at a time when nature is healing itself during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alaska Bear and Her Cubs Killed by Father and Son in Viral Video

The Trump administration has been working to reverse the ban from 2017 to expand recreational activities on public lands. Lawmakers and native tribes in Alaska praised the change in law change that puts the power back in the hands of the state. But animal advocacy groups saw it as a major setback. The Humane Society of the United States described the trophy hunting tactics as "horribly cruel." Twitter is filled with responses calling out terrible decision making of the Trump administration.

People Questioned the New Law!

I thought these were protected species? — Lauren Orter (@OnsetScottie) June 9, 2020

Unhappy With the Decision!

Raise your hand if you think that Donald Trump needs to be removed from office immediately. pic.twitter.com/5ps7DVUQew — Lara (@DPWIMM) June 10, 2020

Twitterati Are Not Happy!

Trump has changed hunting laws, that Obama had placed to protect animals. July 4th in Alaska hunters can kill bears, coyotes, wolves and others. This angers me, I cannot go to bed until, I say fuck you Trump. You are human waste. We will vote you out. Humanity will return. — JenUwin2020 (@JenUwin2020) June 11, 2020

Disappointed!

I am extremely disappointed in the new laws that were put in place recently in Alaska wildlife hunting by the Trump administration. I have been a true Trump supporter . But today I really have to think about my vote . I can not support the trophy killing of animals. — rosanne graham (@CarbonTonka) June 11, 2020

When Should the Law Be Altered?

This is what "deregulation" means: Tomorrow, Trump will repeal a rule so hunters can venture into national parks in Alaska and bait HIBERNATING bears from their dens with doughnuts to kill them and use artificial light to scurry into wolf dens to SLAUGHTER MOTHERS and THEIR PUPS. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) June 8, 2020

People Want Different Laws!

Donald We are pissed off that you decided to allow hunters to kill animals in their dens and while swimming in alaska..And I voted for you. Unless you re think Alaska hunting laws You're gonna lose some voters. This just sucks man !!! You know better — Michael Stevens (@1classtiger) May 28, 2020

Against Atrocities!

Trump admin reinstates banned hunting Methods in Alaska. I PROTEST THIS BARBARIC RULING! #bears#fishandgame#wolves#moose#caribu — Joanna Cassidy (@JoannaVCassidy) June 10, 2020

What do You Think?

Culture and traditions are no excuse for running rough shot over the fundamental right of other beings to live their lives free from the selfish influence of humans. — Bernie (@Bernie70087102) June 10, 2020

Will the Law be Altered Now?

Why is this happening? Say no to hunting. Lifting ban on hunt of hibernating bears in Alaska is condemned. https://t.co/PoTlMA16fI — AbhayPawarTweets (@asdpawar) June 11, 2020

How Shall we Bring a Change?

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS ALLOWING THE HUNTING I.E., MURDERING OF A LOT OF WILD ANIMALS IN ALASKA, INCLUDING MAMAS AND THEIR BABIES. WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO ABOUT IT? — BAMBINA (@BAMBINA25843597) June 11, 2020

National Parks Conservation Association President and CEO Theresa Pierno said in a statement, "Shooting hibernating mama and baby bears is not the conservation legacy that our national parks are meant to preserve and no way to treat or manage park wildlife." Theresa Pierno, National Parks Conservation Association President and CEO, said, "Amid the global pandemic, the Trump administration is declaring open season on bears and wolves, through their sport hunting rule on national parklands in Alaska. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt had the opportunity to halt this rule that includes baiting park bears but chose instead to ignore commonsense and opposition by members of Congress, scientists and tens of thousands of Americans."

