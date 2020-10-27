Mumbai, October 27: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for sexually abusing a female dog at the Nerul railway station complex. According to a Times of India report, the Animal rights activists in the city had been inquiring into this serious matter for over a week after the issue came to light through a CCTV footage at the station complex.

It was found out that the accused was a daily wage worker and sleeps inside the station complex where the shops and eateries are located. The accused would often loiter late in the night, drink alcohol, and then sexually abuse the female dog. FIR was filed against the 65-year-old man under the IPC section 377, and section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Mumbai Shocker: Female Dog Noorie Sexually Assaulted at Shopping Complex in Powai.

This is reportedly the second animal abuse case since the Powai based female dog, Noorie, who was raped at the Galleria mall and an 11-inch rod was recovered from her genital.

