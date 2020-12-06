The year of 2020 which was no less than a disastrous roller coaster ride is about to get over in just a matter of few weeks. And people are really expecting better from the next year. So there is of course, a search for 2021 predictions, what could we face in 2021 or links for 'end of the world' theories and prophecies for 2021. When we refer to prophecies and predictions made in the past, Baba Vanga's name comes forth. If you are unaware of the name, then she is famously known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans. A blind mystic from Bulgaria is said to have rightly predicted events like the 9/11 terror attacks and Brexit. So what are some of the predictions she had made for 2020 and could they carry on in 2021? Let us find out. Meanwhile, another psychic has predicted pig flu to civil unrest in the world next year.
Baba Vanga Predictions
- Donald Trump's Illness: Baba Vanga apparently health complications for Donald Trump. It came true in 2020, when he contracted COVID-19. She also said to have said the 45th President of US will suffer from brain trauma and turn deaf. Donald Trump's COVID-19 Positive Report is Reminding Netizens of The Simpsons 'Prediction' About The US President, But is It True?
- She also predicted a fall of Europe and an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin, Russian President.
- The mystic also predicted a lot of calamities for Asian countries. Some have related it to water-related calamities like tsunamis and floods. The year of 2020 has seen several severe cyclones as well. End of World in 2021? Netizens Say Dyslexic Mayan Predicted Apocalypse of 2021 as Doomsday 2012, Check Funny Memes and Tweets.
- She predicted "A strong dragon will seize humanity." This has been interpreted as China becoming powerful in the world. The country has been found in middle of controversies and conflicts with other countries this year including the US and India. ‘War With China Can’t Be Ruled Out As Situation at Border Is Tense’, Says CDS General Bipin Rawat.
- She also predicted that humanity will find a solution to cancer in the 21st century. And there will be trains flying. This seems distant as of now.
- Some of her other predictions include massive earthquakes, and tsunamis which will wipe out parts of the world!
- A part of the world around Russia is also said to be hit by a meteorite. Well, haven't we seen too many close misses this year?
These are some of the possibilities that have been listed as Baba Vanga's predictions for the future. While some believe that some of them have already come true like the 2004 tsunamis and Donald Trump's COVID-19 illness. And given the way climate change continues, we need to brace ourselves for more natural calamities in the near future.
