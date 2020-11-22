The year of 2020 has been a roller coaster ride to say the least. And as we inch towards the last month of the year, everyone is manifesting for a good 2021. After a pandemic-laden year with wildfires, hurricanes, flooding, other natural calamities and human conflicts, people are keeping 2021 will be a better year. But a psychic named Nicolas Aujula who claims to have predicted coronavirus has also revealed what the next year has in store for us. From heartbreak of many famous names to an environment of civil unrest and weather changes, he predicts that 2021 will also be a year of many ups and downs. Here we list down some major points predicted for 2021. The Simpsons Predictions That Can Come True: From Digitalised Big Ben in London to Hover Cars, Here Are 5 Possibilities From the Show That Can Take Place in Near Future.

Psychic Nicolas Aujula's Predictions for 2021:

There will be an environment of civil unrest as protests will continue to rage around the world. In fact, he says the it will continue for the next two to three years.

He says of seeing the words "pig flu" with images of mass panic. He adds that although it doesn't seem like another virus, it will create a panic situation gives how 2020 has been. Bubonic Plague in China: What Is Bubonic Plague? What Are the Symptoms? Is Bubonic Plague and Black Death the Same? All FAQs Answered Here.

He sensed of "one of a male world leader being assassinated". Although he could not see who it was, it would send shockwaves for the entire world.

A big sex scandal could plague a world summit! He also says of a rise in far-right politics in southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He also predicts of a volcanic eruption and major weather changes for the next year.

He also predicts a heartbreak for three A-listers -- Natalie Portman and Kim Kardashian. He has visions of Tom Cruise with the word heart. So it could mean a heartbreak or dealing with a heart condition. Kanye West Claims He's Been Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian, Accuses Her and Kris Jenner of 'White Supremacy'.

These are some of the major 'predictions' for the next year. Nicolas believes he can see several of his past lives. In the year 2018, he kept seeing the word Influenza and it was stuck in his head. "I saw it as a global disaster, linked to meat or livestock. The Covid-19 pandemic has been compared to the Spanish flu outbreak, hence the word influenza, and some people think it originated at a wildlife market in Wuhan, China," he was quoted to The Sun. He says he also envisioned the defeat of Donald Trump in the US elections. He also believes that his 2019 vision of global protests is linked to the Black Lives Matter movement.

