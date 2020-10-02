The cases of coronavirus keep rising around the world and this morning US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive. Soon after Trump announced it on his Twitter, animated show The Simpsons has begun trending on Twitter. The show is notorious for its "predictions". The scenes from the show have somehow taken shape in real life. So anytime there is some major occurrence, people have found out references from the show. With US President testing positive for COVID-19, a unknown referenced image of Donald Trump character lying in a coffin has resurfaced online as people call it The Simpsons prediction for his death. But is it true? Let us know more. Donald Trump's COVID-19 Positive Tweet Gets Lot of 'Scary' Replies With Weird Pics, Know All About Amharic Language And What The Text Means.

The Simpsons have had White House references in it time and again. The show is said to be predicted Trump's presidency. Another event concerning it that people believe came true was the White House Lights Out in June, after protests over George Floyd's death. Very recently, there was a viral TikTok trend about August 27, where people started a rumour that Donald Trump was to die on August 27, 2020 as per The Simpsons. Now, the same image of Trump-like character lying in a coffin has been shared online saying if the prediction will come true. The Simpsons has begun to trend on Twitter as more netizens discuss it. But there is no such truth to it.

Check Some Tweets Here:

The Simpsons Did it Again

The Simpsons did it again pic.twitter.com/VeeTRLBXm5 — 333🇳🇬 (@ih8threat) October 2, 2020

They Haven't Been Wrong

Lets go @TheSimpsons. Y’all aint never lied pic.twitter.com/GcW1Gbbln1 — The Groomer D (@YoSahop) October 2, 2020

Will They?

What Episode is Going On?

Just in case anyone was wondering what episode of the Simpsons we’re on. pic.twitter.com/dHP289jgbZ — Chicano Marine 🇲🇽🇺🇸🧩 (@kingsrush) October 2, 2020

A lot of things from the show, comics or movies have been right in the year of 2020. Be is something like the murder hornets or the pool party at Wuhan. Some even said the Annabelle's escape was also shown in the animated series. But Annabelle hadn't escaped at all and that was just a rumour, just like this one.

The Simpsons haven't broadcasted any episode which talks or shows Donald Trump's death. The image going viral on social media has no proper source. The show has not predicted the US president's death. The origins of this particular image are still unclear, some say it was posted over an online forum. Snopes has also debunked the claim that the Simpsons predicted US President's death. They mention the image first appeared in a thread on a 4chan.org forum. So there is no truth to the claim and people are just basing their theories on rumours. We wish Donald Trump and his wife Melania a speedy recovery.

