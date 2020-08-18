This year, we have read a lot about space rocks passing in close approach of the planet. Some of them even gave rise to doomsday rumours. Now, scientists missed out on spotting a car-sized asteroid that came in close approach of the planet! Asteroid 2020 QG as it is named passed by Earth at a distance of approximately 2,900 kilometres (1,800 mi) on August 16. It was first discovered only after it flew past the planet. Now, if you are wondering would it bring in a doomsday or a likely end of the world event had it crashed on the planet, no, it wouldn't. Because of its little size, this space rock would not be as dangerous. From 'What is Asteroid' to 'What Happens if Asteroid Hits Earth', FAQs About Space Rocks Answered.

The asteroid is about 3 metres in diameter so it is among the tiny-sized ones. But a close call to the planet is still worrisome since astronomers also noticed it after it passed by. The Palomar Observatory in California first detected the space rock about six hours after it flew by Earth. As per the orbit and classification, it has an elliptic orbit. The August 2020 close approach to Earth reduced the asteroid's orbital period from 990 days to 964 days. Researcher Tony Dunn confirmed the flyby and also gave a simulation of its approach past the planet. ‘Alien’ Asteroids Hiding in Plain Sight in Our Solar System For Billions of Years Found by Astronomers!

Check The Tweet Here:

Newly-discovered asteroid ZTF0DxQ passed less than 1/4 Earth diameter yesterday, making it the closest-known flyby that didn't hit our planet.@renerpho Simulation: https://t.co/a81R100OwV Higher-res GIF: https://t.co/4Wxn0YNpVb pic.twitter.com/SMtVRbjYOA — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) August 17, 2020

Asteroid 2020 GQ has made the closest-known flyby that did not hit the planet. NASA keeps a watch on the Near-Earth Objects (NEO) which include the potentially hazardous asteroids that come within a specific distance of the planet. Another such flyby that missed the notice of scientists was asteroid 2020 LD in July. This space rock whizzed past the Earth in a distance closer than the moon. It is said to be the biggest asteroid to have a flyby within a lunar distance since 2011.

