In today's times fashion is evolving so much an how. While there are new styles and trends coming every few days, one of them is to use upcycled or reusing old clothes in new style. But can you imagine wearing a Basmati rice bag as a fashion accessory? This is not our imagination running wild but basmati rice bag totes are actually being sold online! A screenshot of this product has been shared on Twitter and Desi people are finding it difficult to weave their heads around this "fashion." The picture is going viral with funniest reactions. Maggi Sandals Anyone? Italian Luxury Brand is Making Heels That Look Like Noodles!

A Twitter user posted a picture of this Basmati rice tote bag on sale with the caption, "i can’t believe this is real-". The picture soon went viral and in the comments people mentioned links of other stores which have been selling these bags from a long time. The picture of this Basmati rice tote bag is now going viral on Twitter with funniest reactions from Desi audience.

Check The Pic Here:

i can’t believe this is real- pic.twitter.com/JXP1mj8OBK — nurhan (@naahrun) September 4, 2020

Haha, can you believe it too? Not to forget the mention of "cutest way". People on the social media had funny reactions to this picture. Check some below:

People Who Buy This Be Like

People who drink "chai tea" will buy this — Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) September 5, 2020

Got it For Free

My kirana vala gave me this for free??? pic.twitter.com/5TDCxLDwwJ — soulsoup16 (@soulsoup16) September 6, 2020

Is This?

IS THIS A BAG????????????? THE RICE BAG TURNED INTO A BAG — JUNKYU DAY (@hyunfull) September 5, 2020

False Ad

Are You Too Thinking?

Are youuuu seriouusss???lmao gonna sell these now lmao — AMPM (@mayari_94) September 5, 2020

Don't We All Have The Bags Filled in Bags?

I'll give you one for free I have a bag filled of these bags in my indian household. https://t.co/jPlk1uMRh6 — Selina⁷🍁 (@wakawaka_ayay) September 7, 2020

HELP!

HELPPPPPPP BASMATI RICE TOTE BAG 😭😭😭 https://t.co/I7pmK445LJ — saloni (@flickersangel) September 5, 2020

Out of curiosity, we too checked on Etsy and found many such options selling for almost $30! Check The Bags on Etsy Store:

Basmati rice bags on sale (Photo Credits: Etsy Store)

It is indeed funny how anything can have a selling value if you know how to market. This reminds us of the coconut shells that were selling on Amazon last year. Termed as the Natural Coconut Shell Cups, half of the coconut shell was being sold for almost Rs 3000. Well, would you be interested in buying the basmati rice tote bags?

