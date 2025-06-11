Bonnie Blue is back in the news. Who are we fooling? She has been in the news forever. The 26-year-old OnlyFans content creator is reportedly banned by the online platform and app for taking things “too far.” But what did the English adult film star do that got the OnlyFans’ conscience saying, “no, no, that is too much.” But first of all, who is Bonnie Blue? The pornstar rose to prominence courtesy her extreme sexual content creation including the infamous ‘Bonnie Blue 1000 people viral video’ wherein she claimed to sleep with 1057 men in 12 hours! But her latest challenge, “Petting Zoo”, where Bonnie Blue planned to sleep with 2,000 men. The extremely grotesque challenge would have seen her ‘tied up’ inside a glass box, ‘ready to be used.’ However, she faced massive backlash that led to her cancelling the challenge and also got her banned from OnlyFans.

What is Bonnie Blue 1000 People Viral Video?

While Bonnie faces a ban from OnlyFans, it has not stopped people from talking about the viral video that made her such a hot topic of discussion. ‘Bonnie Blue 1000 People Viral Video’ remains a trending topic on search engine platforms, with curiosity getting the better of one’s judgment. Well, there is no actual footage of the adult star in action with these 1057 men, but she has shared her experience in a tell-all interview with blogger Sofia Franklyn on her podcast.

Watch Bonnie Blue Talk About Sleeping With Over 1000 Men in Viral Video:

How Did OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Sleep With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours?

Bonnie leaves nothing to the imagination as she shares her experience with Sofia on what it was like to sleep with over 1000 men in 12 hours. There is a sense of pride, an achievement, almost as if she shattered the glass ceiling with her act. Bonnie spoke at length about the sea of condoms lying on the floor, losing condoms inside her and that one of the men sang “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” as she rode him! Can You Prevent STIs by Drinking Pineapple Juice? OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue’s Claim on Podcast Video Raises the Eyebrows, Here’s What You Should Know.

In this podcast with Sofia, Bonnie narrated about reinventing porn, dating young men, cheating husbands and deprived wives, sex marathons, confidence issues and insecurities. Bonnie Blue’s jaw-dropping claim has sparked a mix of shock, curiosity, and debate online. Whether seen as empowerment or controversy, her story continues to push the boundaries of what goes viral in today’s digital age.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).